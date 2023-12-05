What happened to William Knight on TikTok? Viral star's drowning claim explored 

The account of TikTok sensation William Knight, who is noted for his content on affirmation and manifestation, recently sent fans into panic mode after suggesting on a post that he had drowned. The picture, shared on X on November 30, appeared to be a screenshot of a Facebook post by FeijoadaBot 1500.

The picture depicted Vegeta, from the popular Japanese anime Dragon Ball, somewhat hunched over a coffin, while shedding tears and holding a bouquet in one hand. Next to the coffin was a photo frame with William’s picture, with the words “Rest in peace” written on the top right of the image.

The post was captioned:

“It’s so sad that this guy drowned, he was kinda funny.”

The image, however, is doctored, as it is quite a viral Dragon Ball meme, where many have previously edited faces of other people. It also appears that the meme is AI bot-generated, as the Facebook account that shared the photo on March 12 is seemingly a bot account.

William Knight's TikTok post had fans scared and confused

What did he post?

On December 3, William Knight's account posted a video on TikTok containing some image slides, including the previously shared Dragon Ball meme with his picture, confusing and worrying a lot of people as they wondered whether the TikTok creator had actually passed away from drowning.

The first photo on the slide shows a screenshot from one of William’s Instagram posts with a comment under it which was the same as the caption on his X post. He supposedly took the caption from this comment only. The next image in the carousel was the screenshot of the Dragon Ball meme itself, which showed the Facebook post by FeijoadaBot 1500 from March 12.

The next few images featured William in his signature mystique black outfit, the wide-brimmed hat, and his iconic wings while he posed in a forest.

Viewers have, however, nothing to worry about, as William is alive and has been active on both Instagram and TikTok only yesterday. He certainly did not drown.

Fans react to William Knight's death by drowning meme

Some fans on TikTok were scared that William really died, so they inquired whether the claim suggested in the meme was real. A few people told him he scared them with this post.

William's fans react to his latest video. (Image via TikTok/@grandrisingapp)

Most users on X who commented under William Knight's November 30 post, played along with the creator and responded with comical memes and comments.

William Knight came under the TikTok limelight back in 2021, when he said in one of his videos:

“There is no such thing as a coincidence. The fact that you're watching this video means that you are energetically aligned with me and this message."

The TikTok creator was speaking into the camera when a jogger passed by in the background and a few seconds later a shriek was heard. William’s appearance and his facial expressions along with a strong gaze flashing bright yellow eyes and the uncanny scream quickly made the clip go viral. As more people came across the video, they got hooked on his words and his ways of manifesting things in life.

William has an app called Grand Rising, where he shares similar videos of manifestation and affirmation in detail. He currently has over 1.6 million followers on TikTok and more than 145K followers on Instagram.