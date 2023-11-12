"They really wanna get this show cancelled": SNL sparks outrage over Timothée Chalamet Hamas skit

SNL recently received criticism online for its latest episode that touched on sensitive topics. Timothée Chalamet hosted the fourth episode of the popular live comedy show's 49th season on Saturday, November 11, and also performed several skits himself.

One of the skits that did not sit well with many viewers and led to outrage online featured Chalamet playing the role of a comically failed musician, who claimed to have a band named "Hamas." The character, referred to as Frank at the beginning of the skit, pronounced 'Hamas' as Hey-mus during the skit.

Expand Tweet

In the skit, Frank was seen attempting to jump from a building when three other people spotted him and stopped to dissuade him from doing so. When they heard about the name of Frank's band, one of the men shouted in exclamation as he figured out how one would generally pronounce Hamas.

He also says:

“Dude I’m not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram.”

The three men eventually revealed themselves to be Saturday Night Live members and Frank recognized them as "those guys," who are known as a band called "Please Don't Destroy."

Although the skit did not contain any other politicized dialogues, the mention of Hamas was enough to enrage social media users. One netizen commented on Pop Base's Twitter post and stated that the show might get canceled.

Netizens react to SNL skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@pinkmatterz)

"This shouldn't be a joke" - Netizens react to SNL's Timothée Chalamet Hamas skit

Internet users took to the comments section of Pop Base's Tweet and called out Saturday Night Live for the Hamas skit and believed that the writers were insensitive. Timothée Chalamet was also slammed by netizens for agreeing to perform the comedy sketch.

Netizens react to SNL skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@Isa__bae)

Internet slams Saturday Night Live for Hamas skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@CallIMeDon)

Netizens react to SNL skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@gosh_dav)

Netizens react to Saturday Night Live skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@Steez_HH)

Netizens react to Saturday Night Live skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@ladidaix)

Netizens react to skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@dylanbyall1075)

Netizens react to skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@oasisraindrops)

Netizens react to SNL skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@Suvarna_17)

Netizens react to skit featuring Timothée Chalamet. (Image via X/@azn_lotus)

SNL also faced backlash over a skit on Britney Spears' memoir

Apart from Hamas, SNL also made a skit on another topic that earned the show further criticism. Their second comedy sketch on Saturday featured an audition for the voice actor who would be selected to narrate the audiobook version of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me.

Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Timothée Chalamet, Sarah Sherman, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and a few others performed in the skit as several celebrities, including Natasha Lyonne, Julia Fox, and even Chalamet.

However, what Chloe Fineman's Julia Fox read for the audition was not in Britney's memoir. She reportedly read the lines from a viral post by X user @TheHalfBloodLad, where a fake scenario was falsely said to be a part of the memoir.

Expand Tweet

Netizens took to social media to react to the sketch and stated that it was disrespectful and insensitive as Britney opened up about her trauma and struggles in the memoir.