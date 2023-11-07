"This skit should be considered a war crime": Israeli comedy show 'Eretz Nehederet' goes viral over racist fluid routine, sparks controversy

On November 5, a clip from the long-running comedy show aired on Israeli television titled Eretz Nehederet which literally translates to “A Wonderful Country.” It sparked controversy online for its “racist fluid” routine and anti-LGBTQ+ subject matter.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive content about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Readers' discretion is advised.

The now-viral video begins with a make-up news update from the fictional “Columbia Untisemity News” and is seen hosted by “students” Keley and Wordle.

“Hi everyone. We are live on YouTube with Columbia Untisemity News, where everyone is welcome: LGBTQH.”

They go on to clarify that “H” stands for Hamas and that they “totally simp Hamas” as it was “so trending right now.” Following this, Keley and Wordle also noted that although they did not know how Gaza looked, they were sure that hostages never smiled, as were in the “toxic Zionist propaganda” posters behind them.

Later, they also engaged in a chat with a Hamas militant named Abu Fatwa and were seen deliberately ignoring his sarcasm. The Israeli comedy show hosts also said that their remarks and actions were not “antisemitic” but rather “racist fluid.”

As soon as the controversial clipping surfaced on the official X account of @Eretz_Nehederet, it triggered mass outrage among netizens. In this regard, a user reacted under the comment section of @LeviYonit’s tweet reporting the same.

What was shown in the Israeli satirical video that sparked outrage online?

On Sunday, an Israeli comedy show called Eretz Nehederet, often regarded as the nation’s number 1 parody/satire show released a now-viral footage on its official X account. The clip mocked liberal students in the USA, especially those belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, who allegedly voiced their pro-Hamas stand, since the start of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The mock YouTube stream started with a news update from the fictional Columbia Untisemity News, hosted by two fictional students Keley and Wordle. The duo welcomed everyone including the LGBTQH and cited that the H stands for Hamas, which they “totally simp” as they were trending. Then they chanted the popular pro-Palestine slogan: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” but a few seconds later they said:

“Do you know why it’s true? Because it rhymes!”

Then the Israeli comedy show hosts moved their attention to the “toxic Zionist propaganda” behind them, such as the flyers of missing/kidnapped Israelis. While Keley asked whether the place in the posters looked like Gaza, Wordle confessed that he had no idea what Gaza looked like.

“And they’re smiling? Do hostages smile? Zionists liars! Totally sus!”

Following this, they asked whether pro-Hamas people thought that others were stupid and questioned the legitimacy of the posters, only to tear them down a few seconds later. Wordle also cited that he majored in “queer post-colonial astrology," and said:

“Jews make the world dirty. And no, I’m not antisemitic, I’m racist fluid."

The fake college-goers then take a break from “all activism” and move to an interview with their “BFF” or “Bestie Freedom Fighter” and known Hamas militant Abu Fatwa in Gaza.

From the beginning, the faux Fatwa is seen ridiculing them saying that he hoped Allah would kill “all you infidels” and then went on to mention how he had taken shelter in a tunnel underneath a Gaza hospital with both Allah and 2 million civilians ensuring his safety. This is when the duo stated:

“Community is so important these days. Do you need humanitarian aid? Food? Fuel? Medicine?”

To this, the fake Fatwa replied that he was lucky to have everything he needed and was only “hungry for rockets.” Wordle noted that “as long as it’s organic” and went on to say how he wished he was with Fatwa in Gaza. Fatwa once again mocked him saying they could visit Gaza anytime and that Hamas would drop them from rooftops for being “homos*xual dirt.”

However, Wordle mistook this and excitedly told Keley that Fatwa wanted to throw him a rooftop party. Keley agreed with him saying that Hamas was both “welcoming and inclusive.”

Unaware of Fatwa’s growing aggression towards them, the duo further invited their BFF to the USA to which Fatwa said:

“We will come. First, we finish with Israel, and America is next…It will be a blast.”

Keley and Wordle said that it was great news and they would see him soon. Towards the end of the interview, the frustrated Hamas militant added that he would not waste bullets on killing them as they were so stupid, and instead asked them to kill themselves. When the hosts said, “Good vibes only. Bye!” Fatwa is heard saying “Die!”

The Israeli satire show clip ended with Keley and Wordle chanting a slogan:

“From the river to the sea/ Palestine will be Jews free,” only to note that it sounded better.

“Disgusting”: Netizens put Israeli satire show under fire for its racist fluid content

The video garnered enough traction online and mixed reviews as well. While many found it funny, others pointed out that it was cringeworthy and offensive. Here are some of the reactions:

Here are also the reactions from people who found it humorous:

It is noteworthy, that since the beginning of the recent Israel-Palestine conflict, Ivy League school Columbia University has been at the center of controversy as students and professors have been divided over pro-Israel and pro-Palestine stands.

According to The Messenger, last month, a group of students from the university released a statement in support of Hamas, calling them “counter-offensive against their settler-colonial oppressor.” On the other hand, many Jewish students have come forward and reported growing antisemitic attacks, including verbal and physical threats.

For those uninitiated, the Israeli comedy show Eretz Nehederet (in Hebrew) has been running since 2003 and is on its 20th season. The show satirical sketch comedy show is reportedly inspired by American shows including Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show.

The popular award-winning Israeli TV show was originally created by Muli Segev, David Lifshitz, and Asaf Shalmon in Hebrew.