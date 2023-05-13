What happened at Columbia University? Stabbing inside the campus building leaves 62-year-old woman injured

On Thursday, May 11, a 62-year-old woman was critically injured after being repeatedly stabbed by another woman with a kitchen knife inside a building at Columbia University. The attack occurred in the Jerome L. Greene Hall at 435 West 116th St, where the victim was arguing with her attacker, an acquaintance.

As per reports, the 62-year-old sustained knife wounds in her right breast, right thigh, and right shoulder. The accused also slashed her once across her neck and once on her right hand, as reported by GVS.

According to the Columbia Spectator, the victim and the attacker have no affiliation to Columbia University. The accused woman had not been charged as of Friday, May 12. However, the police have been able to recover the kitchen knife from the scene of the crime.

Victim of the Columbia University knife attack in stable condition, says authorities

Police have recovered the kitchen knife used for the crime (Representative Image)

On Thursday afternoon, just before 4 pm, the accused attacked the 62-year-old victim in the Columbia University campus. The attacker, an acquaintance of the victim, is just one year younger than her, according to reports.

Following the incident, the injured woman was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical but stable condition, as per authorities.

An email from the Law School Dean Gillian Lester to law students and faculty - which was obtained by the Spectator - read:

"There is no doubt that an incident like this—involving physical violence—is jarring and upsetting. I also want to extend our collective concern to the person injured, with the sincere hope that they will make a full and complete recovery."

The reason for the presence of the two women inside Columbia University at the time of the attack remains unknown. Furthermore, the entrance to the area of the building where the stabbing occurred was closed on Thursday night, as reported by the Columbia Spectator.

The incident at Columbia University comes amidst a series of violent crimes across the United States. In recent years, there has been a surge in hate crimes, mass shootings, and other violent incidents, prompting discussions about gun control, mental health, and social justice issues.

University attacks raising alarms among people

Earlier this year, on January 10, Emma Adams, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with murder after the body of a University of Missouri student with high-functioning autism was found burnt in a fire pit behind her house.

The incident came to light when campus police officers responded to a welfare check call for the missing student from Hudson Hall, a Missouri University dormitory. According to a probable cause statement, Adams admitted to stabbing the student in an act of self-defense, alleging that he was "beating" her.

Prosecutors charged Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse. She is currently being held in the Boone County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

The case, along with the Columbia University attack, highlights the need for greater vigilance and safety measures on campuses to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

