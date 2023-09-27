What did Boosie say about the LGBTQ community? Rapper turns down $250K to perform at an event

American rapper Boosie BadAzz, better known as Boosie, recently turned down an offer worth $250,000, as he was unwilling to perform at an event for the LGBTQ community. Following the development, Boosie appeared in an interview with the podcast The Danza Project, explaining why he did what he did,

“I’ve been offered a quarter million to go perform at an LGBTQ community event. Big money, I told them I have nothing against it at all, but that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in.”

Not only that but in his defense, the rapper said that the claim that he is homophobic is biased, as his tour manager is "gay as f*ck."

Boosie said that he did not believe in the LGBTQ community

Rap artist Boosie recently shot down an offer to perform at an LGBTQ event despite being offered a quarter million in remuneration. Later, during an appearance on The Danza Project podcast, the Youngest of da Camp singer explained that he turned down the offer as he does not share LGBTQ sentiments and beliefs.

At the same time, he insisted that he is not homophobic, as his tour and assistant manager is openly gay, as he stated in his previous interviews.

He also said during the podcast,

“Companies don’t wanna mess with me for the things I speak about. It’s a lot of losses and it’s a lot of gains also. But I’m not being real for money. If that’s the case, I can sell my soul for anything.”

Interestingly, he made similar comments during a June 2023 interview with Math Hoffa on the latter's podcast My Expert Opinion. He said that he is often misunderstood regarding his LGBTQ-related remarks, and most of them are taken out of context.

"They act like I hate them. No, my assistant is gay. This man deals with millions of dollars for me. I trust gay people more than regular people."

He further stated how his manager, Jay Cooper, understood him and knew he had no “ill will” towards the community.

The past controversies of Boosie

This was not the first time Boosie got involved in such a controversy. Earlier, in 2021, Boosie allegedly called rapper Lil Nas X a homophobic slur and reportedly asked him to commit suicide, as per HotNewHipHop. This happened right after Lil Nas X kissed a man on stage at that year’s BET Awards.

The For My Thugz rapper was also engaged in a feud in February 2020 with actress Gabrielle Union as she and her husband, former NBA star Dwayne Wade, openly stood by their adolescent daughter, who was transitioning.

That same year, in May, he came under fire for stating in a now-deleted Instagram video how he allegedly paid female prostitutes to perform oral s*x on his teenage son and nephew, as, according to him, such acts were better than children watching "cartoons with two men kissing."

Before that, in 2016, he reportedly said during an interview that television was making kids gay in today's times, as reported by XXL Magazine.

Boosie is a 40-year-old rapper whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. The Louisiana native rose to fame in the 1990s as part of the hip-hop collective Concentration Camp. However, he went solo in 2000 with his debut album, Youngest of da Camp. Regarded as a prominent Southern hip-hop figure, he has released 13 solo studio albums, seven collaborative albums, and 44 mixtapes.