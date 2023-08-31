"Met his match when he made his daughter": Boosie diss track controversy explained as family feud triggers wild reactions 

Boosie Badazz, the American rapper has been in a verbal tug-of-war with his daughter, Toriana Hatch, in recent months. The rapper, also known as Lil Boosie took back the car he gifted his daughter after her mother decided to file for child support.

As per XXL Mag, the Louisiana artist even made a diss track, titled Ungrateful, to summarize his version of events. The song was released on August 17, 2023, and has earned about 616K views since.

Tori, for her part, has been outspoken about her grievances with Badazz by posting several rants on her Instagram. Fans are watching the family feud unfold and reacting to the chaos. One talked about the similarities between Boosie and Tori.

A fan reacts to the fight between Boosie and his daughter. (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Boosie Badazz released a diss track about daughter Toriana Hatch

Boosie Badazz, or Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., has a total of eight children with six different women. The children are named Ivy Ray Hatch, Lyric Beyonce Hatch, Toriana Hatch, Iviona Hatch, Michael Jordan Hatch, Tarlaysia Hatch, Torrence Hatch Jr., and Laila Jean.

One of them, Toriana Hatch, claimed a while back that the rapper had taken back a car he gifted her on her 16th birthday. Tori claimed that he took the Mercedes Benz after she left for Atlanta to take care of her mother, Rachael Wagner, as she recovered from a car collision. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the daughter talked a lot about her father on her Instagram.

On July 15, 2023, Tori said the following on social media:

"He been a b*tch and gon' stay a b*tch. Really mad at myself for giving him another chance to be a dad. He a Ho* and gon' stay a ho* that's why he'll never be labeled as my 'FATHER' cause don't no H*E RUN IN MY BLOOD F*CK WRONG."

Hatch also stated that she was no longer Lil Boosie's daughter but God's daughter.

Torrence posted a music video in response to Tori's rant.

The lyrics of the rant were basically dissing the "baby mama" (Tori's mother) and daughter for filing a lawsuit for child support, calling them ungrateful:

"Baby mama, she done hit me with the child support/Ol' dirty-*ss b*tch 'bout to lie in court. Well, that AMG Benz I'ma need that back/Won't play it like that, you ain't 'bout to keep that/Guess the b*tch still mad 'cause her brother got wacked."

The song then went on to talk about Rachael's s*x life.

Fans react to the feud between the father-daughter duo

Many fans took sides when the diss track came out. Some said that Boosie took it too far with the lyrics about his own family while some agreed with the rapper about the mother-and-daughter duo being greedy. Netizens also called out Rachael for letting her 18-year-old use strong language online and blow up the situation.

Boosie's reaction to Tori calling him out for being a bad father

The rapper posted a lengthy response to his daughter's rants online. He posted on his Instagram, talking about how he took care of his daughter when Rachael was in jail. He addressed his daughter, saying:

"If u go down talk you father talk the truth about your mother who’s been arrested over 12 times for stealing n been in n out of jail her whole life. Your dad always tried to raise you not to be this woman. We took care [of] you when she was n out of jail."

He added that he has always taken care of his children, pointing out that "she wasn't saying this two weeks ago when she was n Atl going on shopping sprees everyday n has never said this but now I’m not a dad. [sic]"

Meanwhile, XXL Mag reported that the rapper revealed he gave his daughter's car to charity.