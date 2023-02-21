“Rat”: Boosie Badazz cancels collab with T.I. for snitching on deceased cousin, sparks hilarious reactions online

Social media has been in a frenzy ever since T.I. revealed that he had snitched on his long-term friend Badazz Boosie, who in his latest sit-down with VladTV, claimed to have broken all ties with the rapper and called him a "rat."

The rapper T.I. claimed that he did what he did to get out of a gun charge.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud T.I. says he snitched on his dead cousin after his lawyer told him they could make his gun case disappear if he did T.I. says he snitched on his dead cousin after his lawyer told him they could make his gun case disappear if he did 👀‼️ https://t.co/DdXsfwGjHG

Additionally, TMZ also reported that Badazz feels that his friend, T.I., might have made the comment to gain some views on the podcast, expediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris, as this is where he made the statement.

In the VladTV sit-down, Boosie Badazz said:

"With the T.I. situation, if he did that, you a f*cking rat too. And I don't spare nobody. If you do anything wrong and you cooperate with law enforcement, that means you are cooperating and you a rat. But I'm going to tell you like this. When I saw that. I think T.I is lying. I think he went up there and just got to f*cking talking.”

At the same time, Boosie Badazz was all set to do a joint album with the rapper, and they had already completed 9 tracks for the project. However, Boosie has now canceled the album due to the same reason.

“A good thing to do”: Social media users share their reactions after Boosie Badazz called out T.I. for snitching on the former’s cousin

The news about the friendship of Boosie and T.I.’s friendship breaking has spread like wildfire on social media. As Boosie Badazz announced that he would no longer be tying up with the rapper for his latest album, social media users have reacted to the fiasco and called it “a good thing to do.” On the other hand, many have called T.I a “snitch.”

Rappers T.I. and Boosie Badazz started collaborating in 2018 when they first released their track, Jet Fuel, from the album Dime Trap. Later, in 2019, they again teamed up and collaborated on Big Homie. Furthermore, the rappers had also started a reality show for kids, Raw As* Kids.

Born and raised in Atlanta, T.I is a three-time Grammy Award winner: More details explored about the rapper

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., was born in September 1980. The American rapper was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been one of the highest selling hip-hop artists of all time.

Best known for his trap music, he signed his first major label in 1999. Having won 3 Grammy Awards, Clifford (AKA T.I.) has released 11 studio albums till date, out of which five of them have reached the US Billboard 200 chart.

On the personal front, he began dating Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, who was an Xscape member. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and share two sons and a daughter. However, the two parted ways in 2016.

Later, the rapper married R&B singer Ms. Niko and had a daughter with the singer.

