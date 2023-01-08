Is Ginny & Georgia season 3 happening?

Ginny & Georgia season 2 arrived on January 5, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The highly immersing drama series, chronicling the story of a single mother, Georgia, and her teenage daughter, Ginny, has been created by Sarah Lampert. Audrey Cummings, James Genn, Sharon Lewis, Danishka Esterhazy, and Rose Troche have all directed the new season.

The brand new season 2 of Ginny & Georgia has been grabbing the attention of fans after it ended on such a thrilling note with a shocking ending. Without a shred of doubt, season 2 has left the audience with many unresolved storylines and questions. Thus, it is safe to say that, fans have been eagerly waiting for the news of the series' renewal for season 3.

Although the series has not been officially renewed for a third season yet, the show creator Sarah Lampert revealed in an interview with TVLine that she wants to continue telling Ginny and Georgia's story as several unresolved plotlines need to be solved so that it will all make sense.

She said:

"Plot-wise, we are laying seeds that you won’t realize were laid until we get a Season 3, and if we’re able to tell the story we want to tell, it will all make sense. And everything will come back around in a way that you were not expecting."

The creator of Ginny & Georgia reveals that there is huge scope for a third season of the series

What happened at the end of season 2 of Ginny & Georgia?

Undoubtedly, the second season of the drama series ended with a bang as Georgia's happy ending turned upside down in the blink of an eye. Just when she thought that she had it all under control, her fairytale became a nightmare.

In the final episode of season 2 titled, I'm No Cinderella, the audience witnessed a beautiful wedding ceremony where Paul and Georgia finally tied the knot. It may have seemed too good to be true, and rightly so, because soon PI Gabriel Cordova, who went by the name Nick, crashed the wedding along with police officers and arrested Georgia on charges of killing Cynthia’s husband.

Everyone at the wedding was absolutely stunned as Georgia got into the police van. The second season ended right there, with Ginny shocked to the core and Austin completely broken down.

What can fans expect from the potential season 3?

Since the end of season 2, the biggest questions now are what will happen to Georgia and how will Ginny and Austin's lives change. During an interview with TVLine, the show's creator Lampert disclosed another potential plotline.

She said:

"What happens in Episodes 8, 9 and 10 between Joe, Cynthia and Georgia plays a huge role in Season 3."

Lampert further added that it might not be related to anything romantic. She highlighted the fact that Georgia killed Cynthia’s husband to put him and Cynthia out of their misery. Although her intentions were not cruel, her actions were not right either. After all, murder is murder.

Ginny & Georgia fans now await an official announcement about the show being renewed for season 3.

Meanwhile, the audience can enjoy Ginny & Georgia season 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

