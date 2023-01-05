Ginny & Georgia ending explained: Did Georgia and Paul get married?

Ginny & Georgia's second season premiered on Netflix on January 5, 2023. The comedy-drama follows the relationship of a mother and daughter, which becomes more complicated after some unpleasant revelations about the mother are made. Season two of the show built on its intriguing premise by taking viewers on a multi-layered emotional journey. Ginny & Georgia Season 2 was able to broaden its scope by delving into more complex topics, thanks in part to its subtle character developments and a fantastic finale.

Ginny & Georgia's season 2 finale had almost all of the elements that make a great finale. The show's conclusion was such an emotional rollercoaster that almost anyone could sympathize with the characters.

The series culminated with Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Paul's (Scott Porter) marriage, which took center stage as their world crumbled around them. They did eventually marry, but it did not go well for either of them.

Netflix @netflix Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres January 5 — FIRST LOOK: Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres January 5 — FIRST LOOK: https://t.co/uQp3j2lsbH

Read on to learn about all that happened in the final episode of Ginny & Georgia.

Disclaimer: The story contains major spoilers.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 ending- Did Georgia get arrested?

jazz @nickmiIlr seated for ginny & georgia s2 seated for ginny & georgia s2 https://t.co/dJOAG69aBL

The entire season built up the prospect of Georgia and Paul's marriage but also left crucial clues suggesting why it may as well be an impossibility. Georgia was always afraid that if Paul found out about her dark past, he would abandon her. Her fears were heightened by the reaction of her own children.

After what appeared to be a smooth ride to the wedding day, Gil (Aaron Ashmore) appeared at the most unexpected of times and began abusing Georgia. This resulted in an altercation that ended with Austin (Diesel La Torraca) shooting Gil in the arm.

This incident convinced Georgia that she couldn't marry Paul because her secrets would be revealed one day. On the other hand, Ginny (portrayed by Antonia Gentry) was successful in convincing her mother to confront her fears regarding her past and tell Paul about it.

Paul leaves the house after Georgia tells him everything, but the next morning he calls her and asks her to meet him at his office. Gil also arrives at the office shortly after Georgia, and Paul informs Gil that he knows everything about his future wife, effectively removing Gil's ability to blackmail. He also warns Gil to stay away from him and his family.

Nhlamulo Nthane @Nhlamulo_A Finished watching Ginny & Georgia .. that ending ? Finished watching Ginny & Georgia .. that ending ? https://t.co/0UyK9ufxDU

Georgia and Paul rush to find a new venue and marry peacefully.

Gabriel Cordova and the police arrive at the venue shortly after the wedding. Authorities allegedly discovered enough evidence to charge Georgia with Tom Fuller's murder because she was the only person present when he died. At the end of the episode, Georgia is taken away by police, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger.

As this was far from a satisfactory ending to the whole series, the show will almost certainly return for a third season, where viewers will finally learn about Georgia's fate and her new life after marriage.

All the episodes of Ginny & Georgia are now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes