Ginny & Georgia season 2 cast list and characters explored

Ginny & Georgia season 2 is all set to drop on Netflix on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The show focuses on Ginny and her mother Georgia, who share a complicated relationship with each other. The series explores the various personal challenges that the Miller family experiences as they move to a gorgeous New England town.

Here's a short description of season 2 of the show, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''Buckle up peaches, Ginny & Georgia are back and they’re messier than ever. New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury — until secrets from the past threaten everything.''

Ginny & Georgia stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in the titular roles, with many others portraying pivotal supporting roles. The series is helmed by Sarah Lampert.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 cast list: Antonia Gentry and others to feature in Netflix's comedy-drama series

1) Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Antonia Gentry portrays the character of Ginny in Ginny & Georgia. Ginny is a fascinating and complex character. She believes she's more composed and mature than her mother. Gentry has received critical acclaim for her performance in the first season.

Apart from Ginny & Georgia, Antonia Gentry has appeared in Raising Dion, Candy Jar, and more.

2) Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Actress Brianne Howey plays the role of Georgia in the Netflix comedy series. Georgia is Ginny's mother, who's known for her dynamic nature. Howey brilliantly embodies Georgia's traits in a career-defining performance that has won her massive critical acclaim.

Brianne Howey's other notable film and TV acting credits include Batwoman, Dollface, and I Live With Models, to name a few.

3) Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Diesel La Torraca dons the role of Austin Miller in Ginny & Georgia. Austin is a lovely, charming boy whose presence balances out the complex and at times tense equation between Ginny and Georgia. La Torraca has received high praise from fans and critics for his performance in the first season.

Diesel La Torraca has appeared in a few movies and shows like La Brea, Sweet Tooth, and Little Monsters, to name a few.

Apart from Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, and Diesel La Torraca, Ginny & Georgia also stars several others playing key supporting roles, including:

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack as Joe

The official trailer for Ginny & Georgia offers a glimpse of several dramatic events set to unfold in the upcoming season. In the first season, viewers saw Austin and Ginny run away from their home.

Some disturbing revelations pertaining to Ginny's relationships with Marcus and Hunter further complicate her life. Following the not-so-pleasant events from last season, it'll be interesting to see how Ginny and Georgia's story pans out in the upcoming installment.

The trailer for season 2 promises a lot of drama and fans can expect an even more gripping and eventful season than the first installment.

Don't forget to watch Ginny & Georgia season 2 on Netflix on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 3 am ET.

