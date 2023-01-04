The second season of Ginny & Georgia is expected to hit Netflix on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show focuses on two titular characters: a mother and her daughter, who share a complicated equation. The daughter, Ginny, often feels a lot more mature than her mother.

The show depicts the family's numerous challenges after moving to a beautiful New England town. The first season received mostly positive reviews from critics, which has increased anticipation for the new season among fans.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 on Netflix promises an engaging watch

Netflix released the official trailer for Ginny & Georgia season 2 on December 14, 2022, and it offers a peek into the lives of the Miller family. The trailer opens with a tense scene, followed by a voiceover that says,

''I don't know how she does it: act like everything's normal. And I can't help feeling like it's all wrong.''

The trailer then briefly depicts some key scenes from the new season but doesn't reveal any spoilers. The Miller family's challenges continue, and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the upcoming installment. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of season 2 which states:

''Buckle up peaches, Ginny & Georgia are back and they’re messier than ever.''

The description further states:

''New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury — until secrets from the past threaten everything.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to another exciting season full of laughter and drama as the beloved Miller family returns to entertain with their fascinating lives.

The first season impressed critics with its unique tone, interesting characters, and entertaining storyline, among various other things. The sophomore season reportedly features ten episodes, which are expected to air on the same day.

A quick look at Ginny & Georgia plot, cast, and more details

Ginny & Georgia centers around a mother and a daughter who share a weird and unique equation. Ginny believes herself to be more emotionally mature than her mother. The family also has Austin Miller, Ginny's half-brother known to be a massive Harry Potter fan. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.''

The series stars Antonia Gentry in the lead role of Ginny. Gentry has received highly positive reviews for her performance throughout the first season and looks promising in the second season's trailer. Apart from Ginny & Georgia, Antonia Gentry has appeared in Candy Jar and Raising Dion.

Starring alongside Gentry in another key role is Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller. Howey's other acting credits include The Passage, Batwoman, and Horrible Bosses 2, to name a few.

You can watch the second season of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

