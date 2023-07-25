What did Boosie say about Kodak Black? Drama explained as former garners backlash for opinion on 6ix9ine song collab

Boosie Badazz, an American rapper, recently found himself in hot water when he made a video expressing his opinions about Kodak Black's collaboration with 6ix9ine. One of the reasons why the rapper was not on board with the collab was because, according to the Washington Post, 6ix9ine has been arrested for "federal racketeering and weapons charges."

Boosie criticized Kodak Black's decision to work with 6ix9ine and held an Instagram live session on July 18, Thursday, as he condemned the same. He claimed that Kodak Black sold himself for money and questioned how far he would go for money, even claiming that he'd do anything for money, including:

"Put a d*** in his mouth for 30 million."

The video went viral and was uploaded by several Twitter handles, including @floridasoundz.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens slammed Boosie. They headed to the comment section of a video uploaded by @SaycheeseDGTL on July 21 and expressed their thoughts on the same.

Netizens slam Badazz for his opinion on Kodak Black's collaboration with 6ix9ine

Netizens slam Boosie for his extremely judgmental views on Kodak Black’s collaboration with 6ix9ine

Black and 6ix9ine recently collaborated on the song Shaka Laka, which also includes the hip-hop performer Yailin la Mas Viral from the Dominican Republic. In the video uploaded by @floridasoundz, one can see Boosie getting riled up at the news of this collaboration. Struggling to accept the news, he remarks on the apparently sorry state of affairs regarding the collab.

"I know the state of law is f**ked up right now."

As per Boosie, he once thought Kodak was “a street n****” but claimed that now he has no morals. Moreover, Boosie also regretted collaborating with Kodak earlier.

“I don’t care how much money you get. I thought that n**** stood up for the streets. I wish I could take this n**** a** off records.”

Furthermore, questioning Black's authenticity and loyalty, he slammed the rapper, claiming that he would do anything for money.

His video criticizing Black garnered backlash from social media users. After watching the entire clip, they took to Twitter to slam the rapper for his judgemental attitude.

Who are Kodak Black and 6ix9ine?

Rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, is from the United States. He first came to public attention in 2014, when his song No Flockin was released. Moreover, the song Tunnel Vision from his debut album, Painting Pictures, reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hernandez is also a rapper from the United States, who goes by the stage names 6ix9ine and Tekashi69. His distinctive rainbow-colored hair, multiple tattoos, legal issues, and well-publicized celebrity feuds have all contributed to his fame and popularity.