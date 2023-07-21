Gunplay was seen at a club on Wednesday, July 18, going off on the DJ and even threatening to shoot people at the party. He reportedly threw a trashcan in the direction of the DJ when he heard a 50 cent song playing during the party celebrating his birthday. The explosive reaction came from the 44 year old because of his previous beef with the In da Club rapper. The rapper had previously fought with 50 Cent's entourage at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2012.

The rapper got really riled up and when the security got involved, he started shouting, "Don't touch me before I shoot this s**t up". He later continued saying, "I'll kill everything in here!"

Things get heated up at Gunplay's birthday party

Rapper Gunplay performing at the Best of Both Offices website re-launch event in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Gunplay is the stage name of Richard Welton Morales Jr., an American rapper based in South Florida. He started his career as a part of the rap group Triple C's in 2009. The Bible on the Dash rapper has since released 2 studio albums, eleven singles and many mix tapes.

On July 18, rapper Gunplay celebrated his birthday in a club called G5ive Strip Club with his friends and other loved ones. Everything was going great until a 50 Cent song Many Men started playing at the strip club.

Looking in the direction of the DJ, the Floridean rapper asked, "Why would you play that?" He then proceeded to pick up a trashcan wanting to throw it towards the Desk Jockey Booth. Horrified by the turn of events, the DJ tried to calm the rapper down by saying, "It wasn't like that bro. I'm serious".

The hip hop artist was not convinced and started to knock over a speaker. The security was finally alerted and they went to look into the matter. The Just Won't Do rapper now more enraged by the situation, started cussing out everyone present at the party.

He exclaimed, "Don't touch me before I shoot this s**t up."

The rapper continued yelling:

"I'll shoot this whole s**t up...Don't you f**king touch me. I'll kill everything in here."

The security couldn't afford to drag the famous celebrity out of the club so they let him cool down on his own.

Contrary to the incident, the rapper uploaded many happy instances with his family and friends from that night on his instagram account.

The Bucket List rapper's wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, gifted him a sustom ruby rolex for his birthday.

Gunplay's fued with 50 Cent

Gunplay and 50 Cent have had more than a decade long fight between each other. The waters got muddy in the year 2012, when they both attended the BET Hip Hop Awards in Georgia.

In an interview with TMZ, the Chevy Box rapper explained why he fought with 50 Cent's crew. He said:

"You got a bunch of motherf***ers in one place with a lot of money and a lot of egos ... something was bound to happen."

50 Cent had nothing to say on the matter, but Mike Knox a G-Unit rapper said that Gunplay was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Knox was also present at the event and he recalled that while referring to Gunplay. He stated:

" He was acting a certain kinda way that he shouldn't have been actin'..."

Knox also added, "So, he got dealt with... He got his ass kicked."

The Take This rapper has since been on bad terms with 50 Cent.