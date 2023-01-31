"Not at the school"- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans slam Gunplay for fighting during a charity event

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 10, titled The Future Belongs to Those Who Prepare for It, aired on VH1 this Monday at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Spice announced that she was organizing a charity drive in a nearby town where all of the castmates could go and paint the Falmouth All-Age School. She also planned on giving food vouchers worth $100,000 to mothers to promote education in the Nigerian community.

All the cast members were very excited about the task, but Gunplay had other plans. Earlier in the day, he did not say anything to Miami Tip about the fact that she did not allow his girlfriend to enter the party club. As soon as everyone began to paint, Gunplay said he should roll over the paint on Miami Tip and screamed at her that she was "scared of" his girlfriend.

This shocked everyone as the mayor of the town and the principal of the school were in the crowd. Miami Tip also started screaming, and Spice ran up to the scene while others took both of them to different locations. The cast finally completed the task, through which Spice wanted the cast to unite but failed to do so.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans slammed Gunplay and Miami Tip for fighting at an event, not for themselves but to serve the Nigerian community.

Concrete_RoseB @RosebConcrete Tipp and Gunplay please not at the school. Wrong place Wrong time prrrr #LHHFamReunion Tipp and Gunplay please not at the school. Wrong place Wrong time prrrr #LHHFamReunion

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans praise Spice for organizing the event

Love & Hip Hop @loveandhiphop Whose side are you on? 🏾 #LHHFamReunion While volunteering at the school, the convo between Miami Tip & Gunplay goes all the way left.Whose side are you on? While volunteering at the school, the convo between Miami Tip & Gunplay goes all the way left. 👀 Whose side are you on? 👇🏾 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/UoEOC0Wbza

This is the second time on the show that Spice has hosted a charitable event. She was also seen distributing cheques amongst Nigerian students for their education and other utilities but had to leave early for security reasons. Others were also impressed by her efforts, and Estelita Quintero shared that she had no money growing up, so her mother had to struggle to arrange their meals.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans praised Spice for conducting the event and slammed Gunplay for fighting at a school.

Blaze'N @BlazeNMyOwnPath #LHHFamilyReunion They can't even do charity without someone bringing up past issues! 🤦🏾‍♀️This was not the place and time for Gunplay to bring this BS up. Absolutely ridiculous! #LHHFamReunion They can't even do charity without someone bringing up past issues! 🤦🏾‍♀️This was not the place and time for Gunplay to bring this BS up. Absolutely ridiculous! #LHHFamReunion #LHHFamilyReunion

#LHHFamReunion Wow gunplay bro that was not even the time to have that convo like a school bro Wow gunplay bro that was not even the time to have that convo like a school bro 😕 #LHHFamReunion

Dina @NorCal_Mendo Spice doing all this philanthropic work for the people of Jamaica is very cool...but how bout leaving the LHH crew behind next time....way to many ego's for it to go smoothly... #LHHFamilyReunion Spice doing all this philanthropic work for the people of Jamaica is very cool...but how bout leaving the LHH crew behind next time....way to many ego's for it to go smoothly... #LHHFamilyReunion

Ilovemarylinmonroe @Ilovemarylinmo3 Facts mariahlynn it’s giving selfish because the school is not the place to do it and facts Shay #LHHFamReunion Facts mariahlynn it’s giving selfish because the school is not the place to do it and facts Shay #LHHFamReunion

What happened on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3, episode 10?

VH1's description of the episode reads,

"The gang celebrates Jamaican culture and volunteer at a local elementary school; Gunplay and Miami Tip navigate their beef; Jen and Phresher make plans to take their relationship to the next level; Teairra takes a break to deal with issues."

This week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Phresher organized a special date for his fiance Jenn and asked to move to Atlanta with him so that he could save money. Jenn was worried that Phresher would once again cheat on her, given that they knew nobody in Atlanta. Phresher was hurt that his partner of 20 years did not trust him, and he left the table.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

