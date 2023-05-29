What happened to Nguyet Le? Family of Louisiana Arby's manager files lawsuit in wake of her death

Nguyet Le, a 63-year-old widow and mother-of-four allegedly froze to death in a walk-in freezer at an Arby's restaurant in Louisiana. The distressing incident occurred on May 11, as Le, who was working as a manager, became trapped in the malfunctioning freezer while opening the establishment.

The tragic discovery was made by her son, Nguyen, also an employee at the restaurant, when he arrived later that morning, according to court documents. As per the lawsuit filed by the victim's four children, a preliminary autopsy indicated that she succumbed to hypothermia.

In response to the alleged negligence surrounding Le's tragic death, her children are seeking a minimum of $1 million in damages through the lawsuit filed against Arby's for their perceived lack of responsibility.

Arby's displayed gross negligence by neglecting to inspect the site, claims lawsuit

According to the legal complaint, an investigating officer found blood on the freezer door, suggesting that Le had desperately tried to escape or attract attention, ultimately collapsing into a fetal position on the frozen floor. Le, originally from Houston, Texas, had been assigned to the Louisiana Arby's for a temporary four-week period.

According to the legal filing, the latch on the walk-in freezer that trapped Le had reportedly been broken since August 2022. Employees resorted to using a screwdriver to open and close the freezer and a box to keep it propped open. The lawsuit alleges that employees personally informed a district manager about the issue during their visit to the New Iberia location.

Company policy dictated that the freezer should be maintained at a temperature of -10 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, according to the lawsuit. It is believed that the temperature inside the freezer ranged from 5 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The exact circumstances leading to Le's entrapment in the freezer remain unclear, and authorities are reportedly taking special precautions during their investigation.

New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter stated in an interview with NBC affiliate KADN-TV that incidents of this nature are uncommon, prompting thorough scrutiny of the circumstances. After conducting a comprehensive investigation at the crime scene, authorities have reached a preliminary determination, considering the incident as an accident rather than a homicide.

Arby's fully cooperating with local authorities, say company spokesperson

Following the tragic incident, the company spokesperson confirmed that the franchisee involved is fully cooperating with local authorities in their ongoing investigation.

According to KLFY, the lawsuit claimed that Arby's had prior knowledge of the broken freezer latch—a condition deemed "extremely dangerous." The lawsuit also alleged that the company acted with "conscious indifference" by failing to repair the latch for nearly nine months, putting the health and safety of employees at risk.

According to court documents:

"Defendants acted with flagrant and malicious disregard of Plaintiffs' health and safety and for the health and safety of others."

The lawsuit also names Turbo Restaurants and Sun Holdings as defendants. These companies collectively own over a thousand franchise restaurants across twelve states, including popular establishments like Applebee's, Arby's, Burger King, Golden Corral, IHOP, and Papa John's.

The legal action argues that Sun Holdings bears responsibility for Le's death due to its failure to repair the faulty freezer and provide adequate supervision at the New Iberia location.

