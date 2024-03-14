After Barbenheimer act at Oscars, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt hug during The Fall Guy premiere

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt finally squashed their "Barbenheimer" beef by sharing a hug during the premiere of their film The Fall Guy. The actors attended the SXSW on March 12 in Austin, after exchanging playful jabs at each other during the 2024 Oscars ceremony.

In fact, the duo made headlines when they appeared onstage during the 96th Academy Awards and mocked each other in jest. Blunt insinuated that Barbenheimer was apparently a one-sided rivalry as her film won numerous awards during the awards season over his, while Gosling accused Oppenheimer of "riding Barbie's coattails all summer."

However, the two have since buried the hatchet as witnessed at SXSW. The co-stars were there for the world premiere of their latest film, which received positive response at the festival. The Fall Guy centers around stuntman Colt, who is called back to set when the leading actor disappears. Highlighting the work of stunt performers, the film is loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's "rivalry" has apparently been put to rest

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling at the 96th Annual Academy Awards(via Getty/Kevin Winter)

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt gave a sneak peek of their chemistry during the 2024 Oscars, held in the Dolby Theater. Taking to the stage, the two engaged in light-hearted quips before shining a spotlight on the work of stunt performers in cinema.

During an interview at SXSW, Blunt spoke about the moment:

"It was just time to put the rivalry to bed or infuse it further with banter, but it was so much fun doing that bit."

During their Oscars presentation, the actors talked about the importance of stunt performers. Gosling revealed:

"We are here to celebrate the stunt community. They have been such a crucial part of industry since the beginning of cinema."

Blunt added in agreement:

"They are truly the unsung heroes who risk life and limb for cinema."

This was followed by clips depicting stunt performers engaging in grueling action sequences for various films while talking about their history and importance in the industry.

More about The Fall Guy

With an action choreographer as the main character, The Fall Guy depicts the role and importance of the stunt community. Ryan Gosling plays the protagonist while Emily Blunt stars as his ex, who is also the director of the movie he is working on as a stuntman. Talking about the film at SXSW, Gosling said:

"It's a love story about film-making and about the crew, and about everybody who risks their lives everyday helping movies get... be what they are."

The Fall Guy received positive reviews from the audience at SXSW. Directed by David Leitch, it is scheduled to release in theaters on May 3, 2024.