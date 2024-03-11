"We need to put the kids to bed": Eva Mendes calls Ryan Gosling home post Oscars as she poses in pink jacket

Actress Eva Mendes took to Instagram to call her longtime partner Ryan Gosling home following the Oscars 2024. Gosling was attending the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on March 10 as he was nominated for his superhit film Barbie. Mendes, who was absent from the ceremony, was seemingly at home with their kids as per her social media post.

Posing in a pink bedazzled jacket that Gosling wore during his performance at the show, Eva Mendes uploaded the photo with an accompanying caption:

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Ryan Gosling was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's 2023 blockbuster, Barbie. His song from the same movie I'm Just Ken was also nominated for Best Original Song. Neither won the Oscar in their respective fields.

Eva Mendes' Instagram post draws flurry of reactions online

Eva Mendes, who recently turned 50 on March 5, has been in a relationship with La La Land actor Ryan Gosling for more than a decade. The two are parents to two young daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

Just before the Oscars ceremony, Eva Mendes posted a photo of herself outside Ryan Gosling's dressing room, although it is unclear whether the photo was taken during the same day or during rehearsals. She captioned the picture with a simple line: "Always by my man."

This photo, along with the recent post calling Gosling home, has made rounds on social media. Many fans took to X to express their sentiments about the couple:

It is widely believed that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met while filming the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines, but Mendes refuted this claim. Posting a clip from the movie on Instagram, she captioned:

"Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera."

Although rarely seen onscreen or with her partner on red carpets in recent times, Eva Mendes is known for being a staunch supporter of Ryan Gosling.

She dedicated a social media post to her longtime partner on January 2024. Following the announcement of Gosling's Oscar nomination, Mendes took to Instagram to decry his critics and celebrate his success.

Eva Mendes' last film was in 2014, when she starred in the fantasy thriller Lost River, although she has made appearances in a few television projects since then.

Ryan Gosling is currently making headlines for his performance of the song I'm Just Ken on the Oscar stage.