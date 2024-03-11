"They should have voted after the performance": 'I'm Just Ken was robbed' trends as Ryan Gosling loses Oscar to Billie Eilish 

At the 96th Academy Awards, Ryan Gosling performed a mesmerizing rendition of his hit Barbie song, I’m Just Ken, alongside 65 other Kens. He was also accompanied on stage by the lyricist and composer Mark Ronson and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

However, right after his powerful and heartwarming performance, Gosling lost to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O' Connell in the Best Original Song category. Both I’m Just Ken and Eilish’s What Was I Made For were nominated for the same film in the same category.

In the wake of this, “I’m Just Ken was robbed” has been trending on X. User @MikelleStreet commented on the platform, writing “They should have voted after the performance. Ken was robbed.”

Internet reacts to Ryan Gosling’s loss to Billie Eilish in the wake of powerful I’m Just Ken performance

On Sunday night, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the Oscars 2024 ceremony was held, where Ryan Gosling performed an energetic version of his popular 2023 number, I’m Just Ken, live on stage.

The performance began with Gosling serenading his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie from behind her seat in the audience, before getting up on a pink-lit stage to sing and dance with great gusto with 65 other fellow Kens, including his co-actors Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa among others.

Ryan Gosling then turned his attention to director Greta Gerwig and co-stars America Ferrera before circling back to Margot Robbie, as they sang along. Before returning to the stage, the 43-year-old stopped for a moment near his La La Land co-star Emma Stone as she too joined the performance, briefly mouthing the song’s lyrics.

However, right after his much-anticipated performance, Ryan Gosling lost the Oscar in the Best Original Song category to Billie Eilish. Since then, “I’m just Ken was robbed” and “Ken was robbed” have been trending on X, with netizens pointing out his defeat even after an iconic live show.

The reaction from the live audience was jubilant, as Ryan Gosling earned a standing ovation from filmmaker Steven Spielberg, as reported by The Guardian.

Other songs that competed in the Best Original Song category were Diane Warren's The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot, Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson's It Never Went Away from American Symphony, and Scott George's Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Meanwhile, Gosling was not only nominated in this category, but also in the Best Supporting Actor category, alongside Sterling K. Brown (for American Fiction), Robert De Niro (for Killers of the Flower Moon), Mark Ruffalo (for Poor Things), and Robert Downey Jr. (for Oppenheimer). However, it was the Iron Man actor who took home the trophy.

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish won the Grammys and Golden Globes for What Was I Made For, while Ryan Gosling grabbed the Critics Choice Award for I’m Just Ken.