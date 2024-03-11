"GREATEST MOMENT IN OSCAR HISTORY!!": Barbie fans react to Ryan Gosling performing "I'm Just Ken!" at Academy Awards

Ryan Gosling performed I'm Just Ken from the Barbie original soundtrack at the 2024 Academy Awards. The hit track has been produced and composed by Mark Ronson and co-written by Andrew Wyatt.

Gosling took to the Dolby Theater stage as he walked up from the audience, encouraging everyone to sing along with him to the lyrics of the song, which appeared on the big screen. Gosling also ensured director Greta Gerwig and Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera joined him during the live performance.

Fans went crazy on social media over Ryan Gosling's much-discussed performance at the Oscars, and many were quick to react to it. In fact, one user called Gosling's performance "the greatest moment in Oscars history."

Fans react to Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken at the Academy Awards

To the delight of many fans, Gosling's La La Land co-star Emma Stone also sang along to the hit track from Barbie, which was nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. However, What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, from the same movie, won in the category.

Nonetheless, delighted fans took to social media to react to Ryan Gosling's performance at the Oscars. Netizens also shared the video featuring the standing ovation the actor received after his performance. Gosling was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the awards.

Ryan Gosling received a standing ovation at the Oscars for his performance

Before Gosling's performance, his Barbie co-star Simu-Liu asked the audience to turn on the lights on their phones and sing along. Gosling was sitting in the audience with a black mask on his face behind co-star Margot Robbie. He began singing and then revealed his face to the theater.

Ryan Gosling was dressed in a neon pink suit and pink gloves, a signature outfit from Greta Gerwig's blockbuster, Barbie. As Gosling began singing, Margot Robbie broke into laughter, while the Ken actor made his way to the stage.

On stage, Gosling was joined by several backup dancers, while composer Mark Ronson and Slash joined him on guitar. Gosling's fellow Ken actors from Barbie, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, also joined him during the performance.

The actor also extended the microphone to Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Greta Gerwig, all of whom sang along with him. Emma Stone, who took home the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, also joined Gosling by singing two lines.

Prior to the Academy Awards, there were rumors about Ryan Gosling performing I'm Just Ken, but there was no confirmation of the same. As per Variety, many were in doubt as, despite rumors about the same, Gosling had not performed City of Stars from La La Land at the 2017 Academy Awards. In fact, John Legend had performed the track instead.

Variety had spoken to Barbie's soundtrack composer Mark Ronson about Gosling's performance ahead of the Oscars. Ronson responded it would be "his dream" to perform the track alongside Gosling.

“That would be great. Did he confirm to you? I want to know … it’s my dream! It’s my dream.”

I'm Just Ken has garnered more than 100 million streams on Spotify and more than three million views on YouTube. It was nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars.