Margot Robbie’s look for PGA Awards 2024 wins the internet: “She never misses”

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, Margot Robbie strutted the red carpet at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards. This awards ceremony was organized at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood at Hollywood, and Highland in Los Angeles. Many other famous female celebs, including Emily Blunt, Brie Larson, and America Ferrera, flaunted their unique styles on the red carpet alongside Margot.

Margot Robbie made a stunning appearance in an elegant two-toned black and white dress. Her look for the event wowed her fans. One of them commented:

"She never misses"

Many other reactions from fans and other social media users for the actress’ appearance were recorded on the internet.

More details about Margot Robbie’s look for PGA Awards 2024

On Sunday, film and television industry members were honored at the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles.

Oppenheimer, Succession, and The Bear were among the most successful films and television shows to earn this year's Producers Guild Awards. These awards recognize and honor brilliance in both film and television.

Attendees included a dazzling array of A-listers. Barbie's protagonist, Margot Robbie, exemplified chicness in a figure-hugging black-and-white minidress. Her dress was from Balmain's Pre-Fall 2024 collection. Her outfit featured an off-shoulder, structured, crisp white collar beautifully combined with a black base.

The actress accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and rings by Jacob & Co. For footwear, she carried Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps in satin black hues. Finally, the black colored Hunting Season Small Top handle bag completed her chic look.

Margot was accompanied by her handsome husband, Tom Ackerley, who sported a blue suit, following her stunning performance in a dramatic gown with a massive pink train at the SAG Awards the night before.

Margot's look for PGA Awards 2024 received praise from her followers. Many said that she looked "stunning" and "gorgeous," while others remarked that she was "awesome" in her dress. One of them complimented her beautiful smile; another fan called her queen.

Another fan appreciated her and said she was graceful, while another admirer alluded to her as a "natural beauty." Someone else loved her dress. Another fan remarked:

Not all of them liked Margot's dress. One of them said that her dress didn’t look good.

Robbie’s Barbie co-star, America Ferrera, also arrived for the awards night, and she looked beautiful in her all-black ensemble.

Margot Robbie has been making headlines for her numerous noteworthy outfits and gorgeous looks lately. She impressed her fans with the amazing outfits that she pulled off for the SAG Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globes Awards, and more ceremonies held in the past few weeks of 2024.