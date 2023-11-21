Rihanna x Jacob & Co. Watch Anklet: Everything we know so far

The Rihanna x Jacob & Co. Watch Anklet represents a striking combination of luxury and style. Rihanna, an icon in the music industry, has once again partnered with Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co., a renowned figure in the world of exquisite jewelry. This collaboration has consistently resulted in breathtaking pieces that capture the attention of fashion enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Throughout their collaboration, there have been numerous noteworthy occasions where Rihanna has elegantly presented Jacob & Co.'s breathtaking creations.

From sporting a Brilliant Northern Lights red timepiece valued at $72,000 USD during her Super Bowl LVII performance to wearing a lavish $700,000 USD watch choker at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show, Rihanna has always made heads turn with her choice of accessories.

Unveiled by Rihanna at the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix, the most recent masterpiece is the Rihanna x Jacob & Co. Watch Anklet. This custom-made piece is a blend of luxury and intricate design, featuring 70 carats of round and emerald diamonds set in 18K white gold.

The release date and price of this exquisite item, however, have not been disclosed yet, adding to its exclusivity and allure.

Rihanna x Jacob & Co. Watch Anklet featured 70 carats of round and emerald diamonds

The Rihanna x Jacob & Co. Watch Anklet speaks of the impeccable craftsmanship of Jacob & Co. and Rihanna's unique style.

The anklet features three rows of sparkling diamonds, forming the strap, while the watch face itself is completely encrusted with diamonds. This design not only showcases luxury but also reflects a bold and innovative approach to jewelry.

Rihanna's choice of wearing the anklet with an all-black outfit at the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix highlights its standout design.

The piece, with its unique placement and dazzling diamonds, becomes a statement piece, epitomizing Rihanna’s flair for distinctive and eye-catching fashion.

Unique Collaboration

The collaboration between Rihanna and Jacob & Co. has evolved over time, marked by a series of memorable and opulent pieces. Each item showcased at various high-profile events underscores their joint vision of creating jewelry that is not just an accessory but a centerpiece.

Rihanna and Jacob & Co. Watch Anklet (Image via Jacob & Co)

This ongoing partnership has resulted in creations that are more than just jewelry; they are a fusion of artistic expression and luxury.

The Rihanna x Jacob & Co. Watch Anklet is the latest addition to their portfolio of avant-garde pieces, continuing their tradition of setting trends in the luxury fashion industry.

Although the release date and price are yet to be announced, this masterpiece has already captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and collectors around the world.

Rihanna and Jacob & Co. Watch Anklet (Image via Jacob & Co)

Its debut at the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix represents Rihanna's ongoing growth in fashion statements and her ability to incorporate premium jewels into her famous outfits.

For those eager to witness or own a piece of this luxury collaboration, stay tuned for updates on its availability. The Rihanna x Jacob & Co. Watch Anklet is not just an accessory but a celebration of the fusion of high fashion and exquisite jewelry craftsmanship.