Margot Robbie’s Look for BAFTA Nominee’s Party 2024 Wins Internet: Effortlessly stunning

Barbie actress Margot Robbie attended the BAFTA nominee's party in London, offering a great fashion moment in Chanel's dress. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Tom Ackerley.

On February 17, the BAFTA nominee's party was held at the National Gallery, London. The nominee party was filled with stars like Alison Oliver, Anna Shaffer, Celine Song, and many more.

Robbie showed up in a black ensemble and a Chanel bag, exuding luxurious elegance. Her fresh look won the internet as her fans tweeted about it.

A fan named @NICO tweeted,

Fans appreciated Margot Robbie's fresh look at BAFTA Nominee’s Party 2024

Australian actress Margot Robbie has won an assortment of awards due to her latest movie, Barbie. The Greta Gerwig directorial, starring Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is not just a movie but a fashion documentary. Apart from the drama and live-action adaptation of the Mattel dolls, the movie contributed to feminine aesthetics, modeled in a pink color palette.

Fashion enthusiasts kept their eyes on Margot Robbie's Barbie tour as her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, created some distinctive looks for the actress, offering an assortment of fashion moments.

Margot Robbie is a global style icon, which is displayed at the Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles, where the Barbie team reached for a special Q&A session. Margot wore a pink blazer over a corset, which was paired with denim pants, Manolo Blahnik pumps, and soft curls.

However, Margot's visuals for the BAFTA Nominees’ Party, dressed in Chanel's black ensemble, offer a sober and starkly different appearance. She wore a short dress with a V cut out at the neck and paired a long jacket with it. The glossy ensemble was paired with a black sandal and carried a Chanel bag, slinging from her shoulder.

Fans applauded her look, commenting on her black Chanel dress, while others observed that she transformed her outfit from Barbiecore to a normal one after winning the Oscar.

Apart from Margot, several other celebrities joined the BAFTA nomination party. Carey Muligan showed up in a black leather jacket and pants with golden embellishments.

English actress and model Hannah Dodd wore a strapless top and black slender pants from Maison Rabih Kayrouz and added jewelry from Bulgari. Saltburn actress Alison Oliver embraced Loewe's blue sleeveless dress, and the furry, enlarged shoe was quite noticeable.

Amy Jackson embraced Elie Saab's white co-ord set in white with black prints while she posed with Ed Westwick, who came in a black blazer and white shirt.

The BAFTA award is taking place on February 18, 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London, hosted by David Tennant.