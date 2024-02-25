Margot Robbie’s look for SAG Awards 2024 wows fans: “That’s my star girl ”

Recently, Margot Robbie shared another red-carpet look at the SAG Awards 2024. On February 24, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place in Los Angeles, offering a gleaming awards event with A-listed celebrities.

The event took place after the SAG-AFTRA protest came to an end. Hollywood A-listers Cillian Murphy, Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Allen, and many other celebrities attended the show.

Margot Robbie, with her husband Tom Ackerley, arrived at the show wearing a dress from Maison Schiaparelli. With the touches of vibrant pink, this black dress touted the Barbie aesthetics.

This particular look of Margot Robbie attracted the eyeballs of fans.

Several other fans have reacted to her ensemble, which is etched below.

Margot Robbie embraced another Barbie-inspired look at SAG Awards 2024

Margot Robbie was nominated for the Best Female Actor in the Leading Role in Motion Pictures for her movie Barbie. While the actress has garnered various awards for Greta Gerwig's movie, the actress still flaunts the Barbie-inspired looks.

At the SAG screening, she noted to the media outlet Deadline:

"There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed. Obviously, I think Greta [Gerwig] should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films."

The 33-year-old actress continued:

"We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

The actress wore a black square neck mini dress with an inclusion of pink, making the ensemble more dramatic. On the waist, the dress has pink satin fabric wraps that run through her shoulder further, creating voluminous details.

She added some jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, including diamond bracelets, rings, and so on. Keeping a subtle makeup on, Margot highlighted her lips with pink hues, keeping her locks wavy. To finish off the look, she added black pointy pumps.

Apart from Twitter, fans have shared appreciation for the look on Instagram, too:

Fans applauded Margot's Schiaparelli dress at SAG Awards 2024

While most fans showcased their appreciation, some criticized the ensemble.

Some fans criticized Margot Schiaparelli's dress at SAG Awards 2024

Some netizens feel that pink is out of fashion, while others said they love Margot but not this Schiaparelli dress. Some remarked it was the weird Barbie dress.

Though her ensemble won the internet, unfortunately, Barbie could not bag rewards from the SAG Awards 2024.