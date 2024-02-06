While the name Katy Perry might conjure up images of sparkly, colorful bras, playful pop anthems, and shiny costumes, the super diva boasts a footwear line that transcends mere celebrity association.

The Collection boasts statement-making shoes and footwear that boosts confidence and ensures every strut turns heads. Containing a different array of designs, colors, silhouettes, and embellishments, the collection has become a shopping stop for fashion-forward individuals who aren't afraid of bold and beautiful styles.

The heels collection are fan favorites and wardrobe staples of fashion enthusiasts because they are not confined to a single design. From classic pumps to statement-making platforms, the collection has them all.

8 best heels to choose from Katy Perry collections

The hollow heel sling back

The tooltip twisted sandal

The looker closed-toe

The looker pump

The later woven sling back

The revival bow

The square pump

The square sling back

1. The Hollow Heel sling back

The Hollow Heel sling back (Image via Katy Perry collections)

This shoe is made from a snakeskin material presented in a shiny black color. The shoe features an artfully sculpted heel with a square-shaped hollow in the middle, and a sling strap closure at the back. The shoe comes with a heel height of 3.35 inches and is sold for $119 on the brand's online store.

2. The Tooliped twisted sandal

The Tooliped twisted sandal (Image via Katy Perry collections)

This shoe is made from a drape brocade textile material and is draped in a vintage pink color accented by multicolored flower patterns. The shoe features a backless design, a square-shaped toe opening, a knot décor design, and a man-made lining. The shoe also has a heel height of 2.4 inches and is sold for $109 on the brand's online store.

3. The Lookerr closed-toe

The Lookerr closed-toe (Image via Katy Perry collections)

This shoe is made from textile material and comes in green. The shoe features a closed and pointed toe design, a satin upper with jewel embeds, and a flared Lucite heel. The shoes also have padded footbeds, a buckle closure, and a heel height of 3.7 inches. It is sold for $119 on the brand's online store.

4. The Lookerr pump

The Lookerr pump (Image via Katy Perry collections)

This shoe was created from a crystal material and comes in silver. The shoes feature a pointed toe, a covered back, padded footbeds, and a flared Lucite heel. It has a heel height of 3.7 inches. The shoe is sold for $119 on the brand's online store.

5. The Laterr woven sling back

The Laterr woven sling back (Image via Katy Perry collections)

This shoe is made from woven leather material and comes in deep brown. The shoe features a square-shaped closed toe, an open back with a sling-back strap, padded footbeds, and a flared heel. The shoe has a heel height of two inches, and it is sold for $109 on the brand's online store.

6. The Revival Bow

The Revival Bow (Image via Katy Perry collections)

This shoe is created from crinkled metallic material and comes in an iridescent metallic gold. The shoe features a closed pointed toe, padded footbeds, an asymmetrical bow on the toe, and a 3.5-inch heel. The shoe is sold for $105 on the brand's online store.

7. The Square pump

The Square pump (Image via Katy Perry collections)

This shoe is made from polyurethane material and is draped in blue hue accented by multicolored flower prints. The shoe features a light square-shaped toe, a rubber platform heel, padded footbeds, and a square-shaped heel of 4 inches. The shoe is sold for $109 on the brand's online store.

8. The Square sling-back

The Square sling-back (Image via Katy Perry collections)

This shoe is also made from crinkled metallic man-made material and it comes in a shiny metallic black. The shoe features an open back with a back sling strap, a chunky platform heel, and padded footbeds. The shoe has a heel height of 4 inches and is sold for $109 on the brand's online store.

These heels from the renowned singer's collections exude femininity and vintage appeal.