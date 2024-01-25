Air Jordan 4 Metallic Gold sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The newly crafted Air Jordan 4 Metallic Gold shoes from Jordan Brand were recently unveiled. Jordan Brand will introduce this footwear to their women's lineup.

Initial reports suggest that Nike Air Jordan 4 Metallic Gold will release on March 16, 2024.The confirmation of the stated release date is still awaited from Jordan Brand.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold via Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected Jordan Brand retailers. The sneakers will be offered in women’s special sizes with a retail price tag of $200 for each pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 4 Metallic Gold sneakers

Here's another look at the Air Jordan 4 Metallic Gold (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Over the course of the past few years, the Jordan label has provided women with a plethora of unique footwear, and the Air Jordan 4 has served as host to a significant number of these sneakers. Last year, the footwear adopted the Frozen Moments iteration, which was characterized by a predominant use of silver and gray hues across the entire design.

In 2024, women will be able to get their hands on an additional unique version of the Jordan 4, this time in a metallic gold version.

With an uncluttered sail, metallic gold, and black hue, the brand-new Air Jordan 4 Retro is designed specifically for women and is available in a clean sail colorway. A sail-based top composed entirely of leather is featured on the footwear, along with shiny gold highlights plus delicate black accents around the edges.

The heel tab receives a more velvety texture in comparison to the leather components of the top, although each side is given a sail coloration. In addition to the Jumpman logo that is inscribed onto the leather over the tongue, highlighting touches can be spotted on the wings that are located close to the lace set.

These are given a metallic gold wrap-up, which makes them stand out against the sail backdrop that is all around them. In the lower part of the shoe, the classic Jordan 4 midsole is offered in sail.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues of Air Jordan 4 Metallic Gold sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

On the Nike website, the following text highlights the legacy of the cherished fourth signature model that graced the Jordan Brand catalog:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey."

It continues:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe, appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 4 Metallic Gold colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Jordanheads and other interested parties can stay tuned to Swoosh’s site or its SNKRS app for instant alerts as soon as the shoe arrives for sale.

