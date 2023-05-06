Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft "Frozen Moments" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand, the flagship sneaker line of Nike, is making significant preparations for the months ahead of 2023, and the most recent leak of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft "Frozen Moments" shoes is the ideal confirmation of this. The latest colorway is dressed in an Light Iron Ore/Sail-Neutral Gray-Black-Metallic Silver color palette.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft "Frozen Moments" colorway will be available through Nike SNKRS and select Jordan retailers online and in-store. The shoe will come in women's sizing options. The retail price is set at $225, which will be purchasable sometime in September this year.

Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft “Frozen Moments” is a luxurious and stylish sneaker for women

Here's a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Twitter/@sneakernews)

The Air Jordan 4 is one of the most iconic and popular models in the Jordan Brand lineup, designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield in 1989. The shoe features a distinctive design with mesh inserts, wing eyelets, heel tabs, and visible Air units in the heel and forefoot. Over the years, the Air Jordan 4 has been released in various colorways and materials, catering to different tastes and preferences.

The renowned Air Jordan 4 silhouette's beginnings and background are described on Jordan Brand's official website as follows:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

One of the latest and most anticipated releases of the Air Jordan 4 is the women's exclusive Craft "Frozen Moments" colorway. This sneaker is part of the Jordan Brand's mission to foster more inclusivity and diversity in its products.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



How are you all feeling about these? 🤔



🗓 09/2023

AQ9129-001

$225



rtrv.in/44BLjc8 WOMEN'S EXCLUSIVE: The women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft Frozen Moments (W) drops this SeptemberHow are you all feeling about these? 🤔🗓 09/2023AQ9129-001$225 WOMEN'S EXCLUSIVE: The women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft Frozen Moments (W) drops this September How are you all feeling about these? 🤔 🗓 09/2023📝 AQ9129-001💰 $225rtrv.in/44BLjc8 https://t.co/0KhL2FPlCN

The Craft "Frozen Moments" colorway is a stunning and elegant rendition of the classic silhouette, featuring an all-over gray upper constructed from premium leather and nubuck. The shoe boasts patent leather on the mudguard, nubuck on the midfoot panel and toebox, and smooth leather on the top portion of the upper.

The gray color scheme is contrasted by metallic silver and black accents, including the wing eyelets, netting, heel tab, tongue logo, midsole, and outsole. The shoe also has a soft, brushed lining for extra comfort and warmth.

The Craft "Frozen Moments" colorway is inspired by the iconic image of Michael Jordan holding his first NBA championship trophy in 1991, which was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The image captured the frozen moment of joy and triumph for Jordan and his team, as well as for his fans around the world.

ReleaseRadar @ReleaseR8r Releasing August 26th



Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Frozen Moments' (W) Releasing August 26thAir Jordan 4 Retro 'Frozen Moments' (W) https://t.co/hRn9BhB8hl

The gray and silver tones of the shoe reflect the icy atmosphere of that moment, while the black details add a touch of contrast and sophistication.

If readers are looking for a sneaker that combines quality, comfort, and elegance, look no further than the Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft "Frozen Moments." This shoe is a perfect addition to one's fall wardrobe, as it can match various outfits and occasions.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of history and style with the Air Jordan 4 Retro Craft Frozen Moments.

Poll : 0 votes