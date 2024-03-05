Barbie The Movie: In Concert 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Barbie The Movie: In Concert 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from July 2, 2024 to August 18, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour is in support of Greta Gerwig's film of the same name and will feature The Barbie Land Sinfonietta performing music from the film as it plays on theater screens.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Houston, among others. The tour was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the same on March 4, 2024.

Citibank Cardholder presale will be available from March 5, 2024 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit or debit card and said card's first six digit number. At the same time, Aisle and VIP package presales will also be available. Presale for the tour starts on March 5, 2024 at 12:00 pm local time and can be accessed with the code BARBIE.

A Live Nation presale will be available from March 7, 2024 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code KEY. Simultaneously, Ticketmaster and venue presales will also be available, which can be accessed via respective presale provider websites or socials.

General tickets for the tour will be available from March 8, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation, Ticketmaster or other reputed ticket vendors.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Barbie is a 2023 movie based on the Mattel product of the same name, which was directed by Greta Gerwig and starred Margot Robbie as the titular character, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken.

The film was a huge success and won several awards, including the Best Original Song award at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards as well as Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards, both for the song What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.

Now Live Nation and Mattel are collaborating to bring the music and cinematic experiences of the film together into one live tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Barbie The Movie: In Concert 2024 North American tour is given below:

July 2, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 3, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 6, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 7, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

July 8, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 9, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

July 10, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 12, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

July 13, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 15, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theater

July 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 21, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

July 25, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26, 2024 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheater

July 27, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

July 28, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 31, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

August 2, 2024 – Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

August 6, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 7, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

August 8, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

August 10, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 11, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

August 14, 2024 – Darien Lake, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at The XFINITY Theatre

August 16, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 17, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 18, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Barbie, the 2023 movie, is the first successful live action adaptation of the product line and its aesthetics into the realm of cinematic experience. The franchise has previously seen multiple animated films, including the Netflix released Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse.