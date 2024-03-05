Conan Gray 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American singer-songwriter Conan Gray is embarking on a new tour in 2024. Scheduled to run from July 11, 2024, to November 10, 2024, Gray will perform in venues across Europe, the UK, and North America, as well as Australia. The tour, titled Found Heaven On Tour, is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Found Heaven.

The Found Heaven On Tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, New York City, Seattle, Paris, and London, among others. Conan Gray announced the tour via a post on his official Instagram page on March 4, 2024.

Artist presales for the Conan Gray tour will be available on March 6, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Those interested can access the presale by signing up for it via the link provided in Gray's official social media or via his official website.

A Live Nation presale (code KEY) will be available on March 7, 2024, at 10:00 Simultaneously, local venues, Ticketmaster, and Spotify presales will also be available, which can be accessed via individual presale provider websites or social media.

General tickets will be available on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Once made public, tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned official website of the singer, Ticketmaster, or other reputed ticket vendors.

Conan Gray 2024 tour dates and venues

Rising pop icon Conan Gray is scheduled to release his latest studio album, Found Heaven, on April 5, 2024, via Republic Records. In support of said album, the singer has now announced the upcoming tour and is set to bring special guests Masie Peters and Between Friends along with him.

The full list of dates and venues for the Conan Gray 2024 tour is given below:

July 11, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at John Cain Arena

July 13, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall

July 17, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at ICC Sydney Theatre

July 19, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at Spin Off Festival

September 19, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Armory

September 21, 2024 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 23, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

September 25, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 30, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

October 1, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

October 3, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

October 4, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 6, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

October 11, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan

October 13, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

October 15, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at WAMU Theater

October 17, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 18, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

October 20, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

October 23, 2024 – Sugar Land, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

October 25, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center ATX

October 26, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

November 2, 2024 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands at AFAS Live

November 4, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

November 5, 2024 – Paris, France at Zénith Paris la Villette

November 7, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

November 10, 2024 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

Conan Gray is best known for his debut album, Kid Krow, which was released on March 20, 2020. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts, respectively.