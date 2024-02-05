"Your time has come": Fans speculate Taylor Swift's new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' is about Joe Alwyn as 2022 clip resurfaces

Taylor Swift announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on February 4, 2024, at the 2024 Grammy Awards. She also shared the news on social media and revealed that the album would release on April 19.

The title of the upcoming album title led fans to speculate that it will be about the singer's alleged ex, Joe Alwyn. This comes after a clip from an interview with Variety featuring a discussion between Alwyn and Paul Mescal from December 2022 recently resurfaced online. In the clip, the duo revealed that they had a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club.

Netizens took to social media platforms like Twitter as they speculated that The Tortured Poets Department would be about Joe Alwyn.

Fan reaction to Taylor Swift's new album announcement

Netizens speculate about Taylor Swift's upcoming album being about Joe Alwyn

Netizens were quick to speculate about whether or not Taylor Swift's upcoming album will be about Joe Alwyn as the clip from 2022 resurfaced online. In the video, Alwyn revealed he and Mescal were part of a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott and said:

"It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think. It’s me, you — and Andrew Scott started the group."

Individuals took to Twitter and explained their theories about what the upcoming album would be about, with the consensus being that it would possibly revolve around Alwyn. As per People Magazine, the duo was allegedly together for about six years before they parted ways in early 2023.

This came after the artist announced her new album at the Grammy Awards on February 4. She made the revelation during her acceptance speech after she won an award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

"[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage," she said.

She then took to Instagram to share the news and posted a handwritten note that read:

"And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms. My muses, acquired like bruises. My talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry."

While Taylor Swift has confirmed the release date of her brand new album, she is also expected to announce the latest re-release of her re-recording project, Reputation, sometime in the near future.