Oscars 2024: Complete list of host, presenters and performances revealed 

The 96th Academy Awards, also known as Oscars 2024, are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 7 pm Eastern Time. The event will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. It will be aired live by ABC and will be accessible on the ABC app, ABC website, and other licensed outlets worldwide.

While the titles lined up for nominations are exciting, so are the presenters. However, Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as the host for the fourth time. The winners for each category have been selected through a voting process that stretched for almost four months. More than ten thousand members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences vote for this annual voting process. The final voting for Oscars 2024 took place between February 22 and February 27, 2024.

Who is the host for Oscars 2024?

Expand Tweet

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as host for the Oscars 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He was the host three times previously, in 2017, 2018, and 2023. As mentioned before, this is his fourth opportunity to anchor the Academy Awards. On a humorous note, Kimmel claimed in a press statement that he dreamed of being the host of the Oscars exactly four times.

However, Kimmel is not the only celebrity to achieve this feat. Before him, the late actor Jack Lemmon and actress Whoopi Goldberg have each hosted the Oscars four times.

Oscars 2024: Who are the presenters for the 96th Academy Awards?

The star-studded list of celebrities presenting at the event was revealed in two parts. Initially, a list of 13 actors was released. Then, on February 29, another 12 names were announced to complete the lineup of presenters for the event.

Expand Tweet

Many of the presenters are part of the titles picked for nominations. The 25 actors finalized as presenters are listed below in no particular order:

Rita Moreno Michelle Pfeiffer Jamie Lee Curtis Al Pacino Brendan Fraser Michael Keaton Michelle Yeoh Nicolas Cage Dwayne Johnson Jennifer Lawrence Chris Hemsworth Ke Huy Quan Matthew McConaughey Regina King Mahershala Ali Jessica Lange Lupita Nyong’o Kate McKinnon John Mulaney Sam Rockwell Zendaya Catherine O’Hara Octavia Spencer Ramy Youssef Bad Bunny

Expand Tweet

Who are the finalized performers for Oscars 2024?

Performance of the nominated songs will be presented (Image via Apple TV+ and WB)

The nominees for the Best Original Song Award are going to perform at the event. From Becky G’s heated performance to Jon Batiste’s pensive performance, the songs will tap into all emotions. Two songs from Barbie have been finalized for their popularity. Some of the expected musicians and their performing songs for the evening would be:

Becky G – The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Scott George and Osage Singers – Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell – What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson – I’m Just Ken from Barbie

What do the nominations for the Oscars 2024 look like?

As expected, the biographical thriller Oppenheimer earned the most number of nominations, a total of 13, followed by Poor Things with 11 nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nominations in all.

While the Barbie movie earned eight nominations, neither director Greta Gerwig nor lead actor Margot Robbie received any mention among the nominees.

Making news is Lily Gladstone for being the first Native American to be nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Moreover, some first-ever nominations for actors are Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction and Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple.

Some of the nominees for Oscars 2024 (Image via WB, Apple TV+ and Universal Pictures)

Watch out for Oscars 2024 as the award winners' names roll out on Sunday, March 10, 2024, on ABC and its outlets. In other regions, the event will be telecast live on Disney+Hotstar and other licensed channels.