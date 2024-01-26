"Not everybody gets a prize:" Whoopi Goldberg creates online frenzy as she justifies Barbie snub at the Oscars 2024

In Wednesday's episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg shared her views on Barbie's nominations for Oscars 2024. While some have expressed disappointment that Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were not nominated for Best Director and Best Actress, Goldberg argued against the notion of these being "snubs."

In her interview, Goldberg emphasized that not everyone wins awards and that not being nominated does not necessarily imply a snub. Furthermore, she explained that the entire Academy votes for best picture nominations, not just a select group of elites. In Goldberg's regard, movies are "subjective," and the movie that one likes doesn't account for the person voting either.

Goldberg stated:

“It’s not the elites; it’s the entire family of the Academy Awards who votes for Best Picture nominations. We all vote for Best Picture, everybody...There are no snubs. That’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting."

Barbie at the Oscars: Fans at a moot point over the movie's "snubs" and "success"

Fans have expressed varied reactions to the Oscar nominations related to the Barbie movie. Notably, some fans have argued against the notion of Margot Robbie being snubbed. Moreover, fans have expressed frustration over the outcry regarding the film's so-called Oscar "snub."

In addition, fans have acknowledged the film's appeal and its feminist messaging. Such opinionated fans view it more as a commercial endeavor than a cinematic masterpiece deserving of an Oscar.

Another perspective from a fan finds the controversy over the lack of a lead actress nomination for "Barbie" to be baseless. On the other hand, some fans have also used sarcasm to comment on the film's commercial success and Oscar nominations. Their comments imply that the film's achievements are being overemphasized, especially in the context of its impact on broader issues like feminism.

Below are some fan reactions highlighting the online frenzy the movie's Oscar nominations have started:

All Barbie nominations at the Oscars

The movie received eight Oscar nominations in various categories for the 2024 Academy Awards. Below are the nominations along with the respective nominees:

Best Picture: As a film, this category nominates the producers of the movie, which includes Margot Robbie as one of the producers. Best Supporting Actor: Ryan Gosling for his role in the movie. Best Supporting Actress: America Ferrera for her role in the movie. Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for adapting the screenplay. Best Costume Design: Nomination for the film's costume design. Best Production Design: Nomination for the film's production design. Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish. Best Original Song: I'm Just Ken, the second song from the movie nominated in this category.

Barbie premiered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023, and was released in the United States on July 21, 2023.

