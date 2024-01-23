"Way to justify the literal plot of the movie"- Barbie fans outraged as Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie left out of Oscar nominations

Barbie was arguably the most popular movie of 2023, with a glittering campaign that saw the entire world get drenched in Barbie fever. After nearly dominating every other award ceremony that came before, the film has been snubbed from a few very important categories at the all-important Oscars 2024.

Though the film received nominations in seven categories, both director Greta Gerwig and lead actress Margot Robbie were left out of the list, causing mass outrage amongst fans. Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken, got his nomination for Best Supporting Actor, almost ironically mirroring the story of the film, which had a lot of comments on sexism and patriarchy.

This has caused several X users to comment on this, with many exclaiming that they cannot believe how the film could bag the Best Film nomination at the Oscars but miss out on Best Director for Greta Gerwig, who created several records for this blockbuster film.

Barbie fans dissatisfied with Oscar 2024 nominations

As Barbie geared up for the upcoming Oscars, there were high expectations for the film, with many predicting that it would lead the line of nominations alongside Oppenheimer, which also premiered on the same day as the Greta Gerwig film.

But Barbie only ended up being the fourth-highest nominated film, with Poor Things, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon all bagging more categories than the Margot Robbie starrer.

But fans of the film believe that not including lead actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in this year's Oscars nominations was unwarranted and unexpected. Fans did not hold back while referencing this and comparing it with the plot of the film, which explored themes of women's empowerment and patriarchy.

Barbie's entire plot revolved around the titular character making her way to the real world, only to understand the value of women in the society and the blatant sexism that exists at every juncture.

After the film's ground-breaking success, many believed that a huge paradigm shift was underway in Hollywood, which would see more female directors and creatives getting equal opportunities. Fans now believe that there is still a long way to go before this happens, as is evident from the snub of Greta Gerwig on this year's list.

Gerwig lost out to Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer, while Margot Robbie fell behind Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, Carey Mulligan, and Emma Stone.

This decision is sure to cause a lot of debate in the film community for the days to come.

The Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024.