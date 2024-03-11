Who is Ryan Gosling with at the Oscars 2024? Explained

At the Oscars 2024, Ryan Gosling was accompanied by three close family members. These included his mom, his sister, and his stepdad. Notably, his wife, Eva Mendes, did not attend the event. This aligns with the couple's history, as they have walked only one red carpet together since they started their family.

The red carpet that showcased their appearance was in 2012 for the premiere of their film The Place Beyond the Pines.

Despite his wife's absence, Ryan Gosling's sister, Mandi Gosling, was present with him on the red carpet. Mandi, who has attended several awards shows with her brother, looked fabulous in a hounds tooth, floor-length gown.

Oscars 2024: Why did Ryan Gosling's wife not attend the awards?

Oscars 2024 is not the first time Eva Mendes has stepped away from the limelight. Notably, Mendes has shifted her focus from acting to raising their kids, Esmeralda and Amada. However, she supports Gosling from afar during his Hollywood events. Mendes has expressed that she is only comfortable posting photos that are already public and prefers to keep their private life private.

Furthermore, last year, Mendes also elucidated the reasons why she doesn't tag along with her husband, Ryan Gosling, for Hollywood events. So, in an Instagram post from The Place Beyond the Pines Mendes replied to a commenter who expressed hope in seeing them together on the red carpet for the Barbie press tour

In her comment, Eva Mendes addresses the rarity of her public appearances with her partner, Gosling. Moreover, she acknowledged that they have only made a joint red-carpet appearance once, during the promotion of their film The Place Beyond the Pines.

This statement seems to preemptively address any potential accusations of inconsistency or dishonesty regarding their public appearances together. Additionally, Mendes also clarified her stance on sharing personal photos with Gosling. The American actress expressed discomfort with exposing their private life, which they both deeply value and wish to keep away from the public eye.

“Oh wait -for those who may catch me in a ‘lie’ -we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film..."

Mendes further added about her private life with Gosling:

“By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though..."

Oscars 2024: Did Ryan Gosling receive any nominations?

At the Oscars 2024, Ryan Gosling received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for portraying Ken in the film Barbie. This nomination was notable as it sparked a debate due to the absence of nominations for his co-star Margot Robbie, who played Barbie, and the film's director, Greta Gerwig.

Gosling expressed his honor at being nominated alongside other remarkable artists and acknowledged the controversy surrounding the nominations.

However, it must be noted that Robert Downey Jr. won the Best Supporting Actor award for his Oppenheimer role at the Oscars 2024.