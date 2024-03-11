"I figured out why they call it Barbenheimer": Ryan Gosling teases Emily Blunt amdist Barbie & Oppenheimer rivalry at Oscars 2024

The Oscars 2024 witnessed an electrifying culmination of the months-long Barbenheimer saga, which is a playful yet intense rivalry between two of the year's biggest blockbusters: Barbie and Oppenheimer. Notably, the stage was set for a showdown between the film's stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Both of the actors bring their on-screen competition to life in a memorable Oscars segment.

It is worth noting that The Barbenheimer battle traces its roots back to the summer of 2023 when both Barbie and Oppenheimer were scheduled to open on the same day, i.e., July 21, 2023. Both the movies succeeded commercially as they were ranked as the highest-grossing movies of the year.

With the intense competition, the playful rivalry also carried forward into the awards season. Moreover, both the films secured nominations in the Best Picture category with Oppenheimer receiving 13 nominations and Barbie receiving 8 nominations.

Despite receiving fewer nominations than Oppenheimer, Gosling quipped about the term "Barbenheimer" contributing to the latter's success.

Ryan Gosling quipped:

"But you know, I think I kind of figured out why it's called 'Barbenheimer' and not 'Oppenarbie..."

You're on the tail end because you rode Barbie's coattails all summer."

Oscars 2024 saw a witty banter between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt

A still of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt at Oscars 2024. (Image via Academy Awards)

At the Oscars 2024, Gosling and Blunt, representing Barbie and Oppenheimer respectively, engaged in witty banter, reflecting the friendly yet competitive spirit of their films. The segment began with Blunt teasing Gosling about a "frosty" hello, to which Gosling responded by expressing his happiness to put the Barbenheimer rivalry behind them.

However, Blunt quipped that the rivalry wasn't much of one, given Oppenheimer's dominant performance in the awards season.

Gosling retorted humorously, suggesting that Oppenheimer was riding on Barbie's coattails all summer. Thereafter, Blunt's sharp comeback involved a jibe at Gosling's need to paint on abs for his role. Notably, this was a playful dig that resonated with the audience and added to the night's entertainment.

The witty banter at Oscars 2024 happened as follows:

Emily: "Oh, that was a bit of a frosty hello."

Gosling: "Not at all. No, I'm just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry aside."

Emily: "That's right. That's right. Here's Ken and Kitty. Just leaving all that fodder in the dust, guys, right?"

Gosling: "It's true. You guys are doing very well, you know? Congratulations. But you know, I think I kind of figured out why it's called 'Barbenheimer' and not 'Oppenarbie.'"

Emily: "Why?"

Gosling: "You're on the tail end because you rode Barbie's coattails all summer."

Emily: "Thanks for Kensplaining that to me, alright, Mr. 'I need to paint my abs on to get nominated.' You don't see Robert Downey doing that."

Gosling and Blunt's on-stage exchange was a testament to the camaraderie and respect that exists even in competition. This, in turn, makes the Barbenheimer saga a memorable chapter in Oscar 2024 history.