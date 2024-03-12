8 Best-dressed Celebs at Oscars after party

The Oscars after-party is a night when Hollywood’s elite personalities showcase their daring and dazzling fashion choices. The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party 2024 was no exception.

Post the 96th Academy Awards on 11 March, the stars switched from their ceremonial gowns to more relaxed, yet equally glamorous attires. This year, the event presented a mix of bold colors, intricate designs, and fashion statements.

So, here's a sneak peek into the looks of the best-dressed celebs for the Oscars after-party, whose outfits have set the trend for the seasons to come.

2024 Oscars After-Party: Best-dressed celebs to count on

1) Kylie Jenner

Fans were blown away by Kylie Jenner's stunning Ludovic de Saint Sernin burgundy dress for the Oscars after-party. The dress had a body-hugging chain-link structure, and the flower stitching showed how well the designer paid attention to detail. Her shimmery red color ensemble made a strong statement, making her one of the most notable figures at the glitzy event.

2) Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian opted for a simple yet eye-catching look as she wore a classic white Balenciaga gown. The beautiful dress had a sculptural neckline that elegantly framed her bust and a shape that flowed easily into a modest train. It was first displayed in black at Balenciaga's Pre-Fall 2024 show, but Kim's choice of bright white made a new and powerful change. It was her unique mix of bold design and refined minimalism that made her stand out from the crowd.

3) Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh looked stunning in a white sheer dress that radiated beauty and class. The dress had a piece of fabric connected to the waist that fell into a long, dramatic trail that gave her a theatrical feel. Florence's ensemble was both dreamlike and on-trend, with detailed white flower embroidery and small feather accents.

4) Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie made heads turn as she donned a gorgeous gold corset bodysuit from Thierry Mugler's Spring/Summer 1996 line. The bodysuit's unique features, like a sculpted waist corset with sequins and tassels, gave it an air of glitz and class.

Margot draped a gold satin cape over the outfit to give it a touch of modernity. By switching from her signature Barbie pink to a mesmerizing gold, Margot showed that she could charm people with her top-notch fashion game.

5) BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Rosé from the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK looked spectacular in a floor-length, moss-green dress by Saint Laurent. As an ambassador for the French fashion house, she reflected the label's high-end style with a backless gown. Rosé accessorised her natural look with signature sunglasses.

6) Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney looked ravishing in a satin dress that made her shine at the Oscars after-party. The dress had a deep V-neck and a flowy shape. Extra fabric was wrapped around in a trendy way, giving the dress a feeling of movement and sophistication. Sydney accentuated her look with light makeup and a diamond necklace that had multiple layers.

7) Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is known for making unique fashion choices. At the Oscars after-party, she sported an oversized outfit that was true to her comfort style. Her ensemble included a grey cropped jacket, baggy pants, and a white shirt with stripes. The singer paired her outfit with clear glasses, which showed off her ability to combine out-of-the-box style with red carpet beauty.

8) Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence slayed in a floor-length sheer cream colored gown that had dainty white flowers on it. The fact that she tied her hair in an elegant bun made her look like a fairy princess.

The Oscars after-party turned out to be a night to remember, with lots of great fashion scenes. From beautiful gowns to bold new designs, these famous Hollywood divas raised the glamour quotient at one of the most memorable events of the year.