Oppenheimer Oscars 2024 wins: List of all awards won by Cillian Murphy starrer

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer received the most Oscar nominations in 2024. The Cillian Murphy starrer was nominated across 13 categories for the annual gala, among which the movie took home seven awards on the night of the event.

At the 96th Academy Awards held on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Nolan won his first-ever Oscar for directing Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr. won his first Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor category, and Cillian Murphy took home the award for Best Actor for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer. With that, he made history by being the first person of Irish origin to win in the category.

Which are the categories in which Oppenheimer won at the Oscars 2024?

As mentioned before, Oppenheimer was nominated in thirteen categories for the Oscars 2024, the most received by a film this year. Among those thirteen, during the event on March 10, 2024, the film took home seven. These included wins in the Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor, and Best Director categories, respectively.

The people who won in these categories are as follows:

Best Picture: Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson

Best Film Editing: Jennifer Lame

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy

Best Director: Christopher Nolan

Besides the categories in which Oppenheimer won, the cast and crew of the movie were also nominated in the following categories:

Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt

Best Costume Design: Ellen Mirojnick

Best Makeup and Hair Styling: Luisa Abel

Best Production Design: Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Best Sound: Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, and Kevin O'Connell

Best Adapted Screenplay: Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer won the majority of the other awards

Since its release on July 31, 2023, the popular consensus about Oppenheimer has remained unchanged. The Christopher Nolan magnum opus opened to impressive box office numbers and critics' ratings on its day of release. The reviews have mostly remained unchanged, and the box office collections for the movie have doubled and tripled over the months.

Besides this, the cast and crew of the movie have also been sweeping in almost all the major awards across multiple award ceremonies, ranging from BAFTA to SAG Awards. The movie currently has a 93 percent rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, a rating that is considered excellent. It also has a 91 percent rating from the audiences on the platform.

The Oscars 2024 took place on March 10, 2024. You can find the full list of winners here.