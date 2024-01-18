BAFTA Awards 2024, Oppenheimer bags 13 nominations: All categories explored 

Oppenheimer was one of the major blockbuster films from last year and it is still reeling in praises. BAFTA announced the final list of nominees on January 18, 2024, and to very little surprise Oppenheimer has topped the nominations list with a whopping total of 13 nominations across different categories.

Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller film about the theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer has already secured five wins at this year's Golden Globe Awards and eight wins at the Critics Choice Awards.

Despite being nominated eight times for films, including Dunkirk and Inception, and having won the Britannia award from the British Academy in 2010, Christopher Nolan is yet to win an Oscar or a BAFTA. With a total of 13 nominations in the BAFTA Awards 2024, it looks like Nolan is sure to win his first BAFTA this year for his magnum opus film.

Oppenheimer leads the BAFTA Awards 2024 with 13 Nominations - Exploring All its award categories

Christopher Nolan's powerful historical biopic is continuing its victorious ascent through awards season with 13 BAFTA Awards nominations. Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who invented nuclear weapons during WWII.

Oppenheimer is vying for British Academy awards in several categories, including Best Film, Best Director (Nolan), Adapted Screenplay, Best Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) among others. The film received 15 mentions on the BAFTA longlists released earlier this month.

Here is a look at all the categories in which the film has been nominated for the BAFTA Awards 2024:

Best Film Leading Actor - Cillian Murphy Supporting Actress - Emily Blunt Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr. Director - Christopher Nolan Adapted Screenplay Original Score Cinematography Costume Design Editing Production Design Make-up and Hair Sound

The scientist who was driven by America's race to obtain the bomb ahead of the Nazis, fascinated by the eerie thrill of the Trinity test's success in the New Mexico desert, and tormented by his subsequent remorse and horror. The scope, ambition, and seriousness of this work by this exceptional British director have elicited strong feelings from BAFTA voters; also, the film's wartime setting has contributed to its prestige status.

Last year, Barbie vs. Oppenheimer was all the rage as Greta Gerwig's film and Christopher Nolan's film were released at the same time to compete at the box office. Both films performed magnificently and deserve accolades although Barbie received a total of five nominations for this year's BAFTA.

The BAFTA has preferred Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo as the other major nominee as the film has received a total of 11 nominations and competes with Nolan's film for most categories. With no leading actress, Nolan's film has not received a nomination in the category, whereas Emma Stone is competing for the Best Leading Actress Award in the BAFTA 2024 Awards.

This year Nolan is a strong favorite to receive his first ever BAFTA award as his film has already vowed the critics at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the Golden Globe Awards where he won the awards for the best director. It is anticipated that the result might turn out the same at the BAFTA 2024 Awards too.

Stay tuned to see what awards Oppenheimer wins when the BAFTA Awards 2024 will air on February 18, 2024!