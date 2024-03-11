Oscars 2024: Best-dressed male celebrities

On March 10, 2024, the highly anticipated Oscars 2024 unfolded at the Dolby Auditorium, attracting a plethora of stars to its red carpet. The Academy Awards showcased a host of talented artists from the entertainment industry, each making a statement with their unique style.

As female celebrities dazzled in their best ensembles, male A-listers also made their mark with fresh and distinctive red-carpet looks.

Eugene Lee Yang emerged as one of the standouts of the evening, captivating attention with his extraordinary skirt ensemble. Meanwhile, Reece Feldman opted for a nerdy chic look, adding a touch of intellectual charm to the star-studded event. Let's delve into the details of these and other notable looks from the Oscars 2024.

Some of the best-dressed male celebrities at the Oscars 2024

1) Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling, renowned for his roles in films like Barbie, made a stylish statement at the Oscars 2024 by donning a sleek black suit from Gucci. His choice exuded sophistication, with a black blazer featuring a silver lining adding a touch of refinement. Underneath, he opted for a monochrome look with a black shirt, complementing the ensemble seamlessly.

Paired with well-fitted trousers, he completed the outfit with glossy boots, adding a polished finish to his red carpet-appearance. To accessorize, he wore a sleek golden necklace with a tiny pendant, adding a subtle yet distinctive touch to his overall look.

2) Eugene Lee Yang

The Oscars 2024 witnessed a myriad of fashion statements, and among the standout looks was Eugene Lee Yang's departure from the traditional male suit attire.

Opting for a bold and dramatic ensemble, Yang donned a vibrant red tailored blazer, paired with a flowing long skirt from Walter Mendez Atelier. The skirt, featuring prominent pleats and long trains, added a touch of grandeur to his appearance on the red carpet.

Complementing his ensemble with sparkling neckpieces and rings, Yang exuded confidence and poise as he posed for the cameras at the Oscars 2024. His unconventional yet striking choice garnered praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, cementing his status as a trendsetter on the prestigious awards night.

3) Taylor Zakhar

Taylor Zakhar Perez, known for his role in The Kissing Booth, made a stylish statement at the Academy Awards in an ensemble by Prada.

Opting for a blue-grey blazer with striking black half-colored lapels, Perez showcased his sartorial flair on the red carpet. Complementing the blazer with a black shirt and a sleek bow tie, he exuded sophistication and refinement.

Paired with matching trousers and polished black boots, Perez's ensemble epitomized timeless elegance. Adding a touch of understated luxury, he accessorized with a classic watch, completing his look with effortless charm and finesse.

4) Reece Feldman

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Reece Feldman, renowned for his role in Not Okay, made a bold fashion statement at the event in a sleek black sleeveless ensemble from the Saint Laurent SS24 collection. Crafted from shiny fabric with subtle collar detail, the outfit exuded contemporary elegance at the Oscars 2024.

Pairing the sleeveless top with wide-legged trousers, Feldman effortlessly showcased his unique sense of style. His permed hair and glasses added a touch of sophistication to his overall look, while accessories from LAGOS jewelry complemented the ensemble with subtle elegance.

Other prominent figures like Colman Domingo, Timothy Chalamet, and Matt Bomer also graced the red carpet at the Oscars 2024, adding to the fashion spectacle of the evening. Their stylish ensembles contributed to the overall glamour and excitement of the star-studded event.