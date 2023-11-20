What role did Taylor Zakhar Perez play in 'The Kissing Booth' franchise? Actor responds to Jacob Elordi’s criticism of the films

Earlier this week, Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi was interviewed by GQ for Men of the Year. During the interview, he critiqued The Kissing Booth franchise, labeling the movies "ridiculous."

Elordi, who plays the role of Noah in the franchise, claimed that the filmmakers lacked fresh ideas:

“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who appeared in the films The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) and The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) and co-starred Jacob Elordi, on the other hand, expressed surprise at his co-star's criticism of the rom-com franchise.

“I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience,” Taylor told Variety on November 16, Thursday.

In the films, Elordi played the romantic interest of Elle Evans (Joey King). In the second movie, Perez plays Marco Peña, the new student at the school who initiates a romantic angle with Evans. Perez appeared in the third movie of the franchise as well.

Perez and Elordi have contrasting opinions on The Kissing Booth franchise

Perez played Marco, and Elordi played Noah in TKB franchise (Image via Instagram / jacobelordi / taylorzakharperez)

Regarding the popular Netflix trilogy, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Jacob Elordi, who co-starred with him in The Kissing Booth, have different perspectives.

Perez talked to Variety on Thursday night at GQ's Men of the Year celebration at Bar Marmont in West Hollywood on the Euphoria star's remarks from the GQ cover article earlier this week, in which Elordi called the films stupid.

The Red, White, and Royal Blue star responded by saying:

“It’s a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that,” he added.

He added that he is aware of the significance of Kissing Booth to people and the comfort it provided during such a trying period due to his interactions with fans, who stop him everywhere he goes. He said that he thought there was one bright side, which is that he could still make people smile and laugh.

Taylor Zakhar Perez played the character of Marco Peña in The Kissing Booth franchise

As Joey King's love interest, Jacob Elordi is featured in all three films as Noah Flynn. However, Taylor Zakhar Perez appeared in the second and third movies in the role of Marco, the new student at the school who has feelings for Elle (Joey).

In The Kissing Booth 2, Perez's character, Marco Peña, is introduced as an attractive counterpart for Noah Flynn.

It is then eventually revealed that they have feelings for one another. Later, Elle and Marco shared a kiss, which had upset Elle's relationship with her boyfriend, Noah.

Later, though, she made it very clear that she had decided to stay with Noah. She is, therefore, in a better place with Noah by the end of the second film. Fans of TKB2, however, were certain that they would see Marco Pena again.

In The Kissing Booth 3, Elle appears to be still enticed when Marco consoles her for having some issues with Noah, but in the end, there is no romantic involvement between them. They don't get together, and she doesn't kiss him as well.