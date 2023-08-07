"Where is Austin": Fans skeptical of Jacob Elordi playing Elvis Presley after Austin Butler's phenomenal performance in biopic Elvis

Priscilla, a movie about Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of legendary musician Elvis Presley and mother of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is slated to be released on October 27, 2023. It comes almost a year after the biopic Elvis, with Austin Butler starring as the King of Rock and Roll.

Sofia Coppola, daughter of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola who directed The Godfather, directed the biopic. A prolific director herself, she has directed masterpieces like Lost In Translation and Marie Antoinette.

Priscilla Presley published her memoir Elvis and Me in 1985. The movie follows the book and provides an up close and personal journey into her meeting with Elvis, their marriage, and the complications which culminated in their divorce.

Fans expressed their doubts about Euphoria star Jacob Elordi's performance as Elvis after Austin Butler blew everyone away with his perfect portrayal of the King in the biopic Elvis. Fans took to commenting on Instagram about the casting of Priscilla, and it is seen that many of them wanted Austin Butler to star as Elvis.

Fans skeptical of Jacob Elordi playing Elvis after Austin Butler's phenomenal performance in biopic Elvis

Priscilla is coming almost a year later after Elvis, which garnered immense popular and critical acclaim because of Austin Butler's superb and accurate portrayal of the late icon. Hence, people have high expectations from this movie, which will depict one of Hollywood's legendary romances from the personal point of view of the late singer's wife. However, amid all such anticipations, the spirit has been dampened by fans' constant criticism of the casting for the movie.

Instagram users have their reservations about Jacob Elordi's ability to pull off Elvis after Butler's stellar delivery in the biopic. Butler's performance as Elvis brought him astronomical fame, an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA win for Best Actor in a Leading Role -- which has raised the bar for Jacob Elordi.

Fans skeptical of Jacob Elordi playing Elvis after Austin Butler's phenomenal performance in biopic Elvis (Image via Instagram/@jacobelordi)

One user commented:

"Where is Austin"

A netizen commented that they can't even imagine anyone else other than Austin Butler playing Elvis.

They wrote:

"Nahhhh bc I can’t ever see Elvis played by anyone but Austin Butler now!"

Fans skeptical of Jacob Elordi playing Elvis after Austin Butler's phenomenal performance in biopic Elvis (Image via Instagram/@jacobelordi)

The comment section reflected the thoughts of netizens and the stance that they are taking toward the upcoming biopic.

Can Jacob Elordi pull off Elvis? Fans also show support

Actors are often unfairly judged. A few fans also showed Jacob Elordi support by leaving positive comments.

A netizen commented that Elordi looks like a better Elvis than Butler:

"Why does it look like that Jacob effortlessly did better than Austin’s Elvis 😂"

Can Jacob Elordi pull of Elvis? Fans also show support (Image via Instagram/@jacobelordi)

There is, indeed, some truth to the fan's claim that Jacob Elordi is a capable actor. His character Nate Jacobs in Euphoria is a complex portrayal of someone who is deeply troubled and conflicted. Elordi's chilling performance has, time and again, garnered appreciation from viewers who were kept on the edge of their seats throughout the series simply because of the fear that Elordi's character elicited.

Can Jacob Elordi pull of Elvis? Fans also show support (Image via Instagram/@jacobelordi)

Although the portrayal of Elvis requires a different skill set altogether and requires a different range and breadth of acting, it is mostly Austin Butler's performance in Elvis that has raised the audience's expectations for the role itself.

The upcoming role will indeed be a challenge for Jacob Elordi, and he will surely pull it off wonderfully.

Sadly, the release of Elvis and the anticipated release of Priscilla remain shrouded by the tragic demise of Lisa Marie Presley, the couple's only child. Priscilla will hit theatres on October 27, 2023.