Joey King net worth: Fortune explored as Ramona and Beezus star reportedly marries fiancé Steven Piet in a private ceremony in Spain

Joey King and Steven Piet reportedly tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family on September 2, as per JustJared. The publication stated that the couple got married on the Spanish island of Mallorca four years after being in a relationship.

Joey King is a well-known American actress who made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is well-known for her role in The Kissing Booth films and her net worth stands at $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Joey King starred in The Dark Knight Rises, The Conjuring, and more hit titles

Joey King (Image via Getty Images)

Joey King began her acting career at an early age and has starred in a number of critically acclaimed films and television shows. She was hailed for playing Ramona Quimby in Ramona and Beezus (2010) and Gipsy Rose Blanchard in The Act (2019).

Apart from these hit films, she has also starred in Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013), in which she played Adam Sandler's character's daughter. She also played pivotal roles in Oz the Great and Powerful, White House Down, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Dark Knight Rises, The Conjuring, and more.

Her most noteworthy role, though, was in the Netflix original film The Kissing Booth in 2018. King's net worth is primarily linked to this movie and the other films in this hit franchise. According to Cosmopolitan, the actress earned between $1 and $2 million for her work in the franchise. She was also an executive producer for the final film of the series, which added to her wealth.

She also has her own production firm called All The King's Horses and as per CA Knowledge, she earns $200,000 per year.

Joey King was born in Los Angeles, California to a family of actors and performers, which inspired her to step into the industry at a young age. By the age of six, she had starred in several advertisements.

She recently became a brand ambassador for the Italian jewelry company Pomellato as part of the company's International Women's Day campaign. She also became the talk of the town when she appeared in Taylor Swift's latest music video, I Can See You (Taylor's Version), along with Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash.

Joey King and Piet got engaged in 2022

The news of the couple's reported wedding comes only a few days after King shared several pictures of the duo enjoying a trip to Portugal. She shared some dreamy glimpses of the duo's vacation as she penned a note about love and wrote:

"Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together."

The couple reportedly met on the sets of The Act and got into a relationship in 2019, as per JustJared. Piet directed two episodes of the show and King starred in the Hulu title as Gypsy Blanchard.

In February 2022, King announced her engagement to Piet in an Instagram post. She called herself the "luckiest lady alive" and shared several glimpses from the couple's special day.

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it," she wrote.

It is important to note that the couple has not announced their marriage, and fans await an official confirmation about the same.