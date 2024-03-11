Eugene Lee Yang’s custom Walter Mendez red gown steals the attention: “How do you get more iconic every day”

Eugene Lee Yang made a notable appearance at the 96th Academy Awards, held on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Auditorium.

Yang attended the event to represent the animated movie Nimona, which received a nomination for Best Feature Film at the prestigious awards ceremony. He captured the spotlight with his striking choice of attire, opting for a dramatic red ensemble that turned heads and drew admiration from onlookers.

Eugene Lee, the acclaimed American filmmaker and actor, is widely recognized for his distinctive fashion sense. At the Academy Awards, he made a bold statement by donning an ensemble from Walter Mendez Atelier, stunning fans and onlookers alike. His choice of dramatic outfit, comprising two striking pieces, received widespread appreciation from fans.

Eugene's fresh look for the Oscars was swiftly shared on his official page, eliciting a flurry of comments and reactions from his admirers. One X user, @pawprintnails, remarked:

@pawprintnails commented on Eugene's Oscar look

Fans left swooning over the dress Eugene Lee Yang wore at the 96th Oscar Awards

While many male actors opted for traditional black suits on the red carpet, Eugene Lee Yang made a bold departure by choosing a vibrant red ensemble consisting of a fitted blazer and a long skirt.

The striking red blazer complimented his physique, while the skirt, paired with prominent pleats, added a touch of elegance suitable for the red carpet.

Eugene accessorized the Walter Mendez Atelier gown by keeping it buttoned closed, allowing the flared skirt to cascade gracefully with its long trains.

He accentuated the ensemble with a sparkling neckpiece and bold rings on his fingers, solidifying his status as a standout presence on the red carpet.

Yang's fans couldn't help but express their admiration for his bold fashion choice, particularly praising the striking red pleated skirt. Many took to social media to share their thoughts, with a majority expressing pride in his Oscar nomination and commending his fashion sense.

Some fans even went as far as to label him as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Oscars, while others simply deemed him iconic for his unique style.

Fans swoon over the dress of Eugene Lee Yang at the 96th Oscar Awards ( Image via @Eugeneleeyang/Instagram)

The 96th Oscar Awards is being aired live on ABC. This year's edition is being hosted by Jimmy Fallon.