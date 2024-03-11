A documentary film directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov won big at the Oscars 2024. Chernov's 2023 release, 20 Days in Mariupol, grabbed the Best Documentary Feature Film award at the 96th Academy Awards held on March 10, 2024. The movie was initially submitted for the Best International Feature Film category but was later shifted to the Documentary Feature Film category by the jury.

20 Days in Mariupol is a documentary film that chronicles the chilling experiences of Mstyslav Chernov, a filmmaker, photojournalist, videographer, and war correspondent during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The professional was an instrumental figure in capturing the essence of the invasion, especially during the capture of Mariupol.

The artist's experiences were the subject matter of 20 Days in Mariupol. Following its big win at the Oscars 2024, the documentary film picked the interest of viewers. The audience was curious about the streaming options for the movie. For those, the documentary film is available on PBS, Frontline Media's streaming platform.

Additionally, the movie is also available on Amazon Prime Video. However, in both cases, the documentary film is only available to a selective audience in specific regions.

Streaming options for winner of Best Documentary Feature Film at the Oscars 2024 explored

As mentioned already, at the Oscars 2024, the 2023 Ukrainian documentary film directed by Mstyslav Chernov took home the award for Best Documentary Feature Film. The film was competing alongside other documentary films such as To Kill a Tiger, Four Daughters, Bobi Wine: The People's President, and The Eternal Memory.

Those willing to watch this movie can tune into Frontile Media's streaming platform, PBS. One can also catch the movie on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has been released in Ukrainian, Russian, and English. With that being said, unfortunately, the movie is available on the two streaming platforms only in selective regions. The movie is exclusively available in the United States as of now.

For people willing to watch the movie from other regions, a VPN would be required. The extension would allow one to change the location of their device to the United States, where the movie is currently streaming.

What was the mass reception towards 20 Days in Mariupol, the documentary film that won the Best Documentary Feature Film at the Oscars 2024

Before the Oscars 2024, 20 Days in Mariupol had already accumulated quite a lot of recognition among the audience and the critics. The documentary film currently holds a staggering 100 percent rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Linda Marric from HeyUGuys gave the movie an impressive 5 out of 5 stars and said:

"The film is a cinematic tour de force that transcends the boundaries of traditional documentary-making, delivering a visceral and unforgettable account of war. 20 Days in Mariupol stands as one of the most impactful documentaries of our time."

Robert Roten from Laramie Movie Scope shared:

"A blistering indictment of war in general, as well as the crimes committed by the Russian army during the siege of Mariupol. It also shows the waste of war in terms of lives lost and property destruction. This movie is what journalism is all about."

The Oscars 2024 took place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.