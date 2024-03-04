Dune: Part Two early ratings on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes explored

Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Two, has garnered significant attention and acclaim since its release on March 1, 2024, with many hailing it as one of the greatest science fiction films in cinematic history.

As seen by its stellar scores on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, Part Two has garnered a great deal of praise from reviewers and viewers alike. The film's breathtaking special effects, epic story, and cast members' outstanding performances have won plaudits from critics.

Dune: Part Two early ratings from audience and critics

⁤With more than 63,000 reviews, the movie now has an amazing 9.0/10 on IMDb, making it one of the highest-rated movies ever on the website. ⁤⁤An astounding 52% of reviewers gave it a flawless score of 10/10, demonstrating the incredibly favorable response that viewers have given it. ⁤

Comparably, Dune: Part Two has an amazing 94% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is based on 328 reviews. ⁤⁤The film is characterized as "visually thrilling and narratively epic" by the website's consensus, highlighting its unique position as a sci-fi film.

Metacritic puts the film at a rating of 79 out of 100, derived from 61 critics' assessments, and on a scale from A+ to F, audiences evaluated the movie with an A grade on CinemaScore. Additionally, PostTrak's polling revealed a 94% overall positive rating from viewers, with 80% expressing a definite intention to recommend the film.

Box Office performance and projections

In addition to its critical acclaim, Dune: Part Two has also enjoyed considerable success at the box office. According to The Numbers and Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $81.5 million in the United States and Canada, with an additional $97 million in other territories, bringing its worldwide total to $178.5 million.

The film's opening weekend performance exceeded expectations, with advanced ticket sales surpassing those of its competitors, and a worldwide debut is projected to reach $170 million, according to Deadline.

More about Dune: Part Two

The much-awaited follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 version of Frank Herbert's iconic novel Dune is titled Dune: Part Two. The film, which is directed and co-produced by Villeneuve, stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and Zendaya, among other actors.

In a clip shared by Raiders of the Lost Podcast, Christopher Nolan conveyed to the Dune director,

"For me, I don’t think it says too much to say that if Dune: Part One was Star Wars, this to me is very much The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favorite of the Star Wars films. I just think it’s an incredibly exciting expansion of all of the things you introduce in the first one."

The sequel continues the epic saga of Paul Atreides as he leads the Fremen people in a rebellion against House Harkonnen on the desert planet Arrakis. With its visually stunning cinematography, immersive world-building, and gripping storytelling, Dune: Part Two delivers an unforgettable cinematic experience that has captivated audiences and critics alike.