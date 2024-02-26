On February 26, 2024, BTS's vocalist Jungkook's debut single SEVEN made history yet another time as it became the first and only debut song in history by a male artist to secure the #10 spot on the IFPI Global Singles Chart.

Released on July 14, 2023, this achievement comes after just five months of tracking, a testament to the instant global success of the track that also features Latto.

IFPI, founded in 1933, stands as a significant music organization representing the global recording industry across 63 countries and markets.

They unveiled the Top 10 biggest global singles of the year, with Jungkook's SEVEN standing proudly at number 10. This unprecedented feat has sparked widespread celebration among fans.

Fans in a frenzy as Jungkook shatters another record

The full list of IFPI Global Single Chart Top 10 for 2023 is as follows:

1. Miley Cyrus- Flowers

2. Rema, Selena Gomez- Calm Down

3. SZA- Kill Bill

4. The Weeknd, Ariana Grande- Die for You

5. Harry Styles- As It Was

6. Yng Lucas, Peao Pluma- La Bebe

7. Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer

8. Morgan Wallen - Last Night

9. Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

10. Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto)

The official IFPI statement praised SEVEN, stating,

"Released in the summer, the debut solo single from BTS's Jungkook featuring rapper Latto was an instant global hit, debuting at #1 across the globe from the US to S. Korea, breaking multiple charts and streaming records."

Fans took to social media to congratulate the idol:

Other records by SEVEN (ft. Latto) by Jungkook

The BTS member's debut single has not only made waves on the charts but has also earned him recognition from Guinness World Records.

The solo single holds the title for Most Streamed Track on Spotify in one week and the Fastest Time for a Music Track to Reach 100 Million Streams on Spotify in the male category.

It further achieved the milestone of being the fastest to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, surpassing notable tracks by The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber, and Harry Styles.

The song's success on Spotify is evident, outshining Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero by claiming the 254th spot while Swift's track lingers at 255. This accomplishment underscores the widespread impact and enduring popularity of his solo venture.

The youngest member of BTS is currently serving in the military since December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin. He now serves in the Fifth Infantry Division, with an expected return in 2025.

Jungkook's SEVEN not only marks a historic moment in his solo career but also stands as a testament to the global influence of BTS and its members. As fans eagerly anticipate his return, the golden maknae's impact on the music industry continues to resonate worldwide.