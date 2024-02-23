"POP STAR JUNGKOOK": Fans rejoice as BTS' member's SEVEN surpasses Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero on Spotify

On February 23, 2024, BTS' Jungkook made history as his digital single Seven emerged as the 254th most-streamed song on Spotify, surpassing Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero.

The golden maknae released his debut single Seven on July 14, 2023, through Big Hit Music. It was produced by Cirkut and Andrew Watt, with co-writing credits from Theron Makiel Thomas, Latto, and Jon Bellion. It is a romantic UK garage and pop track that conveys someone's desire to spend all their time with their significant other.

As soon as fans learned about BTS' Jungkook's latest milestone, they took to social media to praise the single, and one user tweeted:

"Let's go higher": Fans are proud of BTS' Jungkook's latest milestone

Since the release of BTS' Jungkook's Seven, it has been setting numerous records. The song has been honored with two Guinness World Records, including Most Streamed Track on Spotify in one week under the male category and Fastest Time for a Music Track to Reach 100 Million Streams on Spotify under the male category.

The song also achieved the milestone of fastest time for a music track to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify under the male category, surpassing Kid Laori and Justin Bieber's Stay and Harry Styles's As It Was. Moreover, in the present scenario, it has surpassed Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero on Spotify.

While Anti-Hero ranked at 255 on the Spotify charts, Seven climbed to number 254.

For those unfamiliar, Anti-Hero is the lead single from Taylor Swift's tenth studio album, Midnights, which she released in 2022. It is a pop-rock and synth-pop song inspired by the singer's insecurities and how self-hate has been damaging her mental well-being.

As Seven surpassed Anti-Hero within less than a year of its release, fans are proud and celebrating the singer's latest achievement on social media. The fandom is also encouraging each other to stream the track more to propel the song even higher and surpass other tracks on Spotify.

Seven has different versions, including explicit and clean versions, available on Spotify. It is also part of Jungkook's debut studio album, Golden, which he released through Big Hit Music and features eleven tracks, with the lead track being Standing Next to You.

In recent updates, the golden maknae has been enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. They have joined the service as companion soldiers and will conclude their military service together.

Jungkook recently graduated from his five-week basic training and has been deployed to the fifth Infantry Division, where he will serve for the remaining period of his service. He is also expected to return in 2025.