Jungkook, the lead vocalist of BTS, continues to rewrite the records as his FIFA Original SoundTrack Dreamers surpasses a staggering 400 million streams on Spotify. This marks his fifth solo song to achieve such a milestone, solidifying his position as the K-Pop soloist with the most songs exceeding this remarkable feat.

Dreamers joins an exclusive club alongside the singer's other chart-topping hits:

Seven (1,415,190,798 streams)

Left and Right (888,926,830 streams)

3D (429,019,009 streams)

Standing Next To You (416,899,326 streams)

Each of these songs has individually garnered over 400 million streams on Spotify.

Fans extend their wishes on social media for the idol hailing him as "well-deserved."

"My proudest moment": Fans boast pride as Jungkook achieves yet another feat

On February 15, 2024, Jungkook also earned the esteemed title of the fastest Korean soloist to exceed 600 million Spotify streams this year.

This accomplishment further cements his place in music history, underlining his unwavering influence and the fervent support of his dedicated fanbase, ARMY.

For those unfamiliar with the track, Dreamers was released in 2022 as part of the official score for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The song, featuring Kuwaiti singer Fahad Al Kubaisi, made its debut on November 20, 2022, coinciding with the ceremonial opening and inaugural game of the tournament.

On the day of release, Dreamers not only topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in an impressive 100 territories but also claimed the number one spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.

Fans chose social media to express their joy:

The accompanying music video on YouTube has added another layer to the Euphoria singer's success story, amassing over 212 million views since its release. The visual spectacle, combined with the powerful soundtrack, has resonated with fans globally, contributing to the exponential growth in streaming numbers.

Earlier, just 110 days after its release, the song reached 200 million streams on Spotify by March 2023, setting a record as the fastest accomplishment by a K-pop solo artist.

Jungkook made his official solo debut with the popular single Seven feat. Latto in July last year. However, he first took the stage as a solo K-pop act even before his debut on the 2023 FIFA World Cup opening night.

He gave a spectacular performance in front of 60,000 football fans, showcasing his vocal prowess and extraordinary dancing skills.

Jungkook has now equaled Joji's record as the Asian Soloist with five songs each surpassing 400 million streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, as the BTS vocalist continues to bask in the glory of his musical achievements, the 26-year-old artist is currently enlisted in the South Korean military. Like his bandmate Park Ji-min, Jungkook has embarked on an 18-month mandated service, a commitment shared by every male citizen in the country.