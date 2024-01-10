"Fifakook will always be iconic": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook shares his experience of performing solo song ‘Dreamers’ at 2023 FIFA World Cup

Last year, during the opening of the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, BTS member Jungkook took the internet by storm with his iconic performance. He took the stage with his solo song Dreamers featuring Qatari singer and record producer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

He marked his name in history as the first K-pop act to perform for the FIFA World Cup, demonstrating his enormous impact on his fans and listeners. However, recently, during the latest episode of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, the maknae revealed his experience of making such a grand debut performance as a solo act. He said:

“It's my first time. I didn't expect my first solo performance to be this big. There were about 60,000 people and I think we had about 70 dancers. Someone said there were more than 70, I just want to live a wonderful life regardless of how popular I am or how much money I've got. I want to create things like videos, art, or photography together with my people. It's another challenge in a way, I'll have to rise to the occasion alone.”

He further added about his future with the K-pop boy group, saying:

“I’m not letting go of BTS though, of course, BTS would come first, if there comes a time to gather together as a team again I’ll return immediately."

Fans praised the singer for his astounding performance as well as expressed their happiness as he mentioned working with his beloved group in the future.

“Purest soul full of passion and love”: Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook shares his experience of performing as a K-pop solo act at the 2023 FIFA World Cup opening

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the latest episode of the BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star documentary was released at 5 p.m. KST. While the septet members unveiled some never-seen-before moments, they also shared their experiences as individual artists.

Jungkook made his official solo debut with the popular single Seven feat. Latto in July last year. However, he first took the stage as a solo K-pop act even before his debut on the 2023 FIFA World Cup opening night. He gave a spectacular performance in front of 60,000 football fans, showcasing his vocal prowess and extraordinary dancing skills.

Fans expressed their hearts as they praised Jungkook for this huge milestone. Also, many BTS ARMYs were emotional hearing Jungkook speak about his fellow bandmates and working with them in the future.

Before embarking on his military service journey, the Euphoria singer dropped his first solo album, GOLDEN, in November, accumulating millions of streams on music service platforms like Spotify. He's currently enlisted in the military alongside his close friend and bandmate Jimin.