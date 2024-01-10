“The purest sibling bond”: BTS’ Jungkook setting an alarm to support Jin getting his head shaved before enlistment leaves fans emotional

BTS member Jungkook is all over social media as he went to see Jin shave his head before the mandatory military enlistment. As Jungkook is the youngest member of the septet, it is no secret that he has huge respect for his elder members and cherishes them with his whole heart.

During the latest episode of the BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star documentary, fans gushed over the wholesome bond shared between the eldest-youngest duo 'Jinkook', of the K-pop boy group.

While Jin was all set to cut his hair short and prepare for his enlistment, he did not expect Jungkook to come for his "heading shaving ceremony". Much to his surprise, the Seven singer set an alarm just so he could see him shave his head.

Fans were also seen gushing over the endearing moment where the maknae is seen imitating Jin's salute. This adorable moment brought tears to many fans as they were delighted to see the maknae making efforts for the Astronaut singer.

Fans shared their hearts out, sending praises and compliments to Jungkook. A user on the X said:

Expand Tweet

"Just like he promised": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook sets alarm to see Jin shave his head before military enlistment

Expand Tweet

The latest episode of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star was released on Wednesday, January 4, 2024, at 5 pm KST. Revealing some unseen moments shared between the members of the K-pop boy group, the clips from the documents are all over the internet as fans could not stop talking about it.

Previously, during the Bangtan Bomb episode released in June 2023, it was revealed that Suga and Jungkook went to see Jin's head-shaving ceremony. Jin was seen patiently waiting for his BTS members as he spoke about the same during the video when Suga entered the room.

Furthermore, Jungkook set an alarm especially to be there for his Hyung in this significant moment, ahead of his military journey.

As soon as Jin saw Jungkook he said:

"Well, look who it is, I didn't expect Jungkook to come at all."

To this, Suga added:

"We can't miss out on a good spectacle."

Jungkook then said:

"Of course not, I just woke up, I set an alarm for you."

Expand Tweet

Their conversation unveiled in the documentary made fans emotional as they were happy to see the Standing Next to You singer and Haegum singer taking their precious time for their elder brother. Kim Taehyung, aka V, was also spotted through Jin's mobile screen as he video-called him to show his buzzed hair.

Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Epiphany singer became the first among the BTS members to begin his national duties in December 2022. He is all set to be discharged in June ahead of the group's 11th debut anniversary. Meanwhile, Jungkook also began his military service on December 12, 2023, along with Jimin.