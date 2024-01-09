"They think they're y/n": Fans react as three 13-years-old Indian girls flee home with $170 to meet BTS

Three BTS fans are making news as they run away from Tamil Nadu's Karur district intending to travel to South Korea to see the septet perform. On Thursday, January 4, three 13-year-old girls left their home to go meet their favorite idols in South Korea.

The eighth-graders at a state-run school, according to PTI, have only $170 (14,000 Indian Rupees) and no passports. Their plan to reach South Korea fell through as they realized that it was not possible to reach there.

This story went viral online and sparked funny responses from followers. While some fans sympathized with the young girls, others expressed disappointment in them. An Instagram user, referring to the fiction readers and the three girls, said, "They think they're y/n."

“That's Kinda sad”: Fans reacted as three 13-year-old Indian girls fled home to meet BTS

On January 4, 13-year-old Indian girls left their homes to meet their favorite K-pop stars. They had no idea that there had never been a performance and that the Dynamite singers were presently serving in the armed forces. But their eyes were set on Seoul, where they would meet them.

After embarking on the journey to reach Seoul, the three young girls reached Chennai, Kerala, boarding a train from Erode. They tried finding accommodation in the city, and after facing hindrances they finally found hotel rooms on Thursday night.

As the trio did not return home that night, their parents lodged a search request at the local police station in Karur district. The girls were seen getting on a train through the CCTV confirming they were not kidnapped. After much determination to meet the Yet To Come singers, they realized that they would not make any further, and with the small amount of money they had left, they planned to return home.

Running out of food, the three girls got down at Katpadi railway station and missed the train. The travelers at the railway station realized they were stranded and alerted the police. The police contacted ChildLine authorities and were accommodated at a child welfare facility center in Vellore before being handed to their parents.

According to PTI, one of the girls is raised by a single mother and another girl's father has intellectual disabilities. The mothers of the three girls had very little time to look after what their children did daily as they all worked as farm laborers.

ARMYs who heard the news were embarrassed and expressed their disappointment in the girls. Many said that they were not mature enough to make such decisions. However, after hearing about their parents, many netizens sympathized with the kids.

Following counseling, the three septet fans were sent home on January 6. Parents were also instructed to make sure the kids had support and direction.